Industry Titans & Policymakers Gather In Mumbai To Redefine The Future Of Energy

Fuels of the future 2025

On June 11th 2025, Mumbai, Global experts and innovators convene to explore the next steps in the energy transition.

MUMBAI, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, May 12, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- As the world races toward a low-carbon future, Mumbai is emerging as a critical hub for discussions shaping tomorrow's energy systems. On June 11, 2025, The Leela Mumbai will host the Fuels of the Future Conference, a landmark event addressing key transformations in the way energy is produced, consumed, and innovated globally.At the heart of the discussions lies a shared urgency: transitioning from traditional energy models to more sustainable systems that align with growing populations and evolving industries. The event will emphasize the interdependence of innovation, infrastructure, and environmental responsibility in the global energy landscape.Clean fuels such as hydrogen, biogas, solar, wind, electric vehicles (EV), and sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) are increasingly recognized not as alternatives but as essential components of global energy strategy. Sessions will explore the intersections of policy, technology, and investment, shedding light on new regulatory frameworks, digital energy platforms, and the electrification of transport and logistics networks.A diverse range of perspectives will shape the discussions from engineers reducing emissions in existing systems to startups advancing next-generation electric mobility. Exhibits will showcase innovations such as biogas units, EV batteries, carbon tracking tools, and carbon credit platforms, providing insight into the fast-evolving energy ecosystem.Beyond technical advancements, the conference will also examine the broader shifts in energy adoption. Topics will include policy changes that facilitate progress, investment trends in green energy, and the evolving approaches within industries like aviation and heavy transport.As clean energy transitions from a niche sector to a global imperative, events like this capture a pivotal moment where innovation meets implementation, and ambition converges with accountability. In a city as dynamic as Mumbai, the Fuels of the Future Conference 2025 stands as a testament to the fact that the energy future is not just approaching-it is actively being shaped.

