India-Pakistan Conflict: All 32 Airports To Reopen, NOTAM Issued - Check Full List Here
Earlier, the Airports Authority of India (AAI) and other aviation regulators issued several NOTAMs for the temporary suspension of civil flight operations at 32 airports across the border region in India. The flights were suspended due to operational reasons and were in effect from 9 May until 05:29 on 15 May 2025.
Some of the major airports impacted included Chandigarh, Srinagar, Amritsar, Ludhiana, Bhuntar, Kishangarh, Patiala, Shimla, Dharamsala, and Bathinda. Additionally, airports in strategically important locations such as Jaisalmer, Jodhpur, Leh, Bikaner, Pathankot, Jammu, Jamnagar, and Bhuj were also closed temporarily.
Here's the list of 32 airports reopened after temporary closure -
1. Adhampur
2. Ambala
3. Amritsar
4. Awantipur
5. Bathinda
6. Bhuj
7. Bikaner
8. Chandigarh
9. Halwara
10. Hindon
11. Jaisalmer
12. Jammu
13. Jamnagar
14. Jodhpur
15. Kandla
16. Kangra (Gaggal)
17. Keshod
18. Kishangarh
19. Kullu Manali (Bhuntar)
20. Leh
21. Ludhiana
22. Mundra
23. Naliya
24. Pathankot
25. Patiala
26. Porbandar
27. Rajkot (Hirasar)
28. Sarsawa
29. Shimla
30. Srinagar
31. Thoise
32. Uttarlai
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment