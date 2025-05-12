India-Pakistan Conflict: All 32 Airports To Reopen, NOTAM Issued - Check Full List Here

MENAFN - Live Mint) All the 32 airports closed during the escalating tensions between India and Pakistan will be reopened. A fresh Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) regarding the same has been issued and is in the process of being implemented. Additionally, all 25 air routes have been reopened.

Earlier, the Airports Authority of India (AAI) and other aviation regulators issued several NOTAMs for the temporary suspension of civil flight operations at 32 airports across the border region in India. The flights were suspended due to operational reasons and were in effect from 9 May until 05:29 on 15 May 2025.

Some of the major airports impacted included Chandigarh, Srinagar, Amritsar, Ludhiana, Bhuntar, Kishangarh, Patiala, Shimla, Dharamsala, and Bathinda. Additionally, airports in strategically important locations such as Jaisalmer, Jodhpur, Leh, Bikaner, Pathankot, Jammu, Jamnagar, and Bhuj were also closed temporarily.

Here's the list of 32 airports reopened after temporary closure -

1. Adhampur

2. Ambala

3. Amritsar

4. Awantipur

5. Bathinda

6. Bhuj

7. Bikaner

8. Chandigarh

9. Halwara

10. Hindon

11. Jaisalmer

12. Jammu

13. Jamnagar

14. Jodhpur

15. Kandla

16. Kangra (Gaggal)

17. Keshod

18. Kishangarh

19. Kullu Manali (Bhuntar)

20. Leh

21. Ludhiana

22. Mundra

23. Naliya

24. Pathankot

25. Patiala

26. Porbandar

27. Rajkot (Hirasar)

28. Sarsawa

29. Shimla

30. Srinagar

31. Thoise

32. Uttarlai