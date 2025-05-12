Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
India-Pakistan Conflict: All 32 Airports To Reopen, NOTAM Issued - Check Full List Here

India-Pakistan Conflict: All 32 Airports To Reopen, NOTAM Issued - Check Full List Here


2025-05-12 02:00:42
(MENAFN- Live Mint) All the 32 airports closed during the escalating tensions between India and Pakistan will be reopened. A fresh Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) regarding the same has been issued and is in the process of being implemented. Additionally, all 25 air routes have been reopened.

Earlier, the Airports Authority of India (AAI) and other aviation regulators issued several NOTAMs for the temporary suspension of civil flight operations at 32 airports across the border region in India. The flights were suspended due to operational reasons and were in effect from 9 May until 05:29 on 15 May 2025.

Some of the major airports impacted included Chandigarh, Srinagar, Amritsar, Ludhiana, Bhuntar, Kishangarh, Patiala, Shimla, Dharamsala, and Bathinda. Additionally, airports in strategically important locations such as Jaisalmer, Jodhpur, Leh, Bikaner, Pathankot, Jammu, Jamnagar, and Bhuj were also closed temporarily.

Here's the list of 32 airports reopened after temporary closure -

1. Adhampur

2. Ambala

3. Amritsar

4. Awantipur

5. Bathinda

6. Bhuj

7. Bikaner

8. Chandigarh

9. Halwara

10. Hindon

11. Jaisalmer

12. Jammu

13. Jamnagar

14. Jodhpur

15. Kandla

16. Kangra (Gaggal)

17. Keshod

18. Kishangarh

19. Kullu Manali (Bhuntar)

20. Leh

21. Ludhiana

22. Mundra

23. Naliya

24. Pathankot

25. Patiala

26. Porbandar

27. Rajkot (Hirasar)

28. Sarsawa

29. Shimla

30. Srinagar

31. Thoise

32. Uttarlai

MENAFN12052025007365015876ID1109535552

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search