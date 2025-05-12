403
China Criticizes U.S. Tariff Policies
(MENAFN) On Sunday, China expressed its strong disapproval of the United States' implementation of reciprocal tariffs.
This statement coincided with trade negotiations held over the weekend in Switzerland between the two global powers, as reported by Chinese state media.
According to the media, Chinese Assistant Foreign Minister Miao Deyu condemned the U.S. strategy, asserting that America uses tariffs as a “weapon to exert maximum pressure and seek self-interest, embodying typical unilateralism, protectionism, and economic bullying.”
He emphasized that “this approach sacrifices the legitimate interests of countries worldwide to serve US hegemonic interests,” pointing to the broader consequences of such economic policies.
These comments were made during two days of dialogue in Switzerland. Leading the American delegation were Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and Trade Representative Jamieson Greer, while China's Vice Premier He Lifeng headed his country's team.
Following the meetings, U.S. Leader Donald Trump declared on Saturday evening that the discussions with Chinese officials had gone very well, even claiming that a "total reset" in bilateral relations had been achieved.
The negotiations took place in the context of ongoing efforts to reduce economic friction, which had intensified earlier in the year.
At that time, the U.S. introduced tariffs reaching as high as 145 percent on goods from China.
In retaliation, China imposed its own set of duties, with rates climbing up to 125 percent on selected American exports.
