403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Fatal Hacienda Heights Crash Claims One Life, Injures 32
(MENAFN) Tragedy struck early Sunday morning in Southern California's Los Angeles County when an SUV and a tour bus collided on the 60 Freeway in Hacienda Heights, according to local authorities. The Los Angeles County Fire Department reported that emergency responders were dispatched at 5:07 a.m. local time (1207 GMT) and were on the scene within minutes of the call.
Upon reaching the crash site, emergency personnel encountered a grim situation. The fire department reported the SUV was completely ablaze. Thankfully, the swift response of the firefighters prevented the flames from extending to the tour bus.
Officials later confirmed the devastating outcome for the SUV driver, who was pronounced dead at the scene. The impact of the collision also resulted in significant injuries to several individuals on the bus. According to authorities, six passengers suffered serious injuries and required immediate hospitalization for treatment. In addition to those with severe injuries, another 26 passengers sustained minor injuries and were also taken to hospitals for evaluation and care.
Upon reaching the crash site, emergency personnel encountered a grim situation. The fire department reported the SUV was completely ablaze. Thankfully, the swift response of the firefighters prevented the flames from extending to the tour bus.
Officials later confirmed the devastating outcome for the SUV driver, who was pronounced dead at the scene. The impact of the collision also resulted in significant injuries to several individuals on the bus. According to authorities, six passengers suffered serious injuries and required immediate hospitalization for treatment. In addition to those with severe injuries, another 26 passengers sustained minor injuries and were also taken to hospitals for evaluation and care.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment