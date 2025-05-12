403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Trump reacts in favor to Putin’s peace discussions suggestion
(MENAFN) U.S. President Donald Trump has voiced support for Russian President Vladimir Putin’s recent offer to restart direct peace talks with Ukraine. Putin proposed that negotiations, which have been stalled since 2022, resume in Istanbul, Türkiye, next week.
On Truth Social, Trump described the proposal as a “potentially great day for Russia and Ukraine,” expressing hope that it could mark the end of the ongoing conflict, which he called a “never-ending bloodbath.” He emphasized that the U.S. should prioritize “Rebuilding and Trade,” calling the coming week a significant one.
Putin's proposal to resume negotiations on May 15 echoes earlier talks in Istanbul that were disrupted in 2022. According to Moscow, those discussions had made progress and produced a preliminary agreement before allegedly being derailed by former UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who reportedly encouraged Ukraine to continue fighting. Johnson has denied that claim.
Putin stated that Russia is open to restarting talks “without any preconditions,” and noted that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is ready to host and facilitate the discussions. In response, French President Emmanuel Macron described the initiative as a “first step,” but insufficient on its own to secure peace.
Putin’s statement comes in the wake of a joint proposal from Ukraine and several European leaders—including those from France, Germany, Poland, the UK, and the EU—calling for a 30-day unconditional ceasefire to allow space for diplomatic efforts. The United States has also backed the ceasefire proposal.
Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov confirmed that Russia is considering the ceasefire plan, and although Putin supports the idea in principle, many unresolved issues remain. Moscow is particularly concerned that Ukraine might use the ceasefire to reinforce its troops and continue conscription. Russia has also demanded a halt to Western arms supplies during any pause in fighting.
As for the EU’s warnings of further sanctions should Russia reject the truce, Peskov reiterated that Russia remains unfazed by external pressure.
On Truth Social, Trump described the proposal as a “potentially great day for Russia and Ukraine,” expressing hope that it could mark the end of the ongoing conflict, which he called a “never-ending bloodbath.” He emphasized that the U.S. should prioritize “Rebuilding and Trade,” calling the coming week a significant one.
Putin's proposal to resume negotiations on May 15 echoes earlier talks in Istanbul that were disrupted in 2022. According to Moscow, those discussions had made progress and produced a preliminary agreement before allegedly being derailed by former UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who reportedly encouraged Ukraine to continue fighting. Johnson has denied that claim.
Putin stated that Russia is open to restarting talks “without any preconditions,” and noted that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is ready to host and facilitate the discussions. In response, French President Emmanuel Macron described the initiative as a “first step,” but insufficient on its own to secure peace.
Putin’s statement comes in the wake of a joint proposal from Ukraine and several European leaders—including those from France, Germany, Poland, the UK, and the EU—calling for a 30-day unconditional ceasefire to allow space for diplomatic efforts. The United States has also backed the ceasefire proposal.
Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov confirmed that Russia is considering the ceasefire plan, and although Putin supports the idea in principle, many unresolved issues remain. Moscow is particularly concerned that Ukraine might use the ceasefire to reinforce its troops and continue conscription. Russia has also demanded a halt to Western arms supplies during any pause in fighting.
As for the EU’s warnings of further sanctions should Russia reject the truce, Peskov reiterated that Russia remains unfazed by external pressure.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment