Aeon Media Relaunches Psyche.Co, Further Elevating The Standard For Psychology And Wellbeing Content Online

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Sleek new design and innovative content types aim to deepen user experience and cut through the noise of today's psychology and mental health landscape

LONDON, May 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Psyche.co, Aeon Media's unique and free digital magazine for thoughtful exploration of psychology and the human experience, is excited to announce the relaunch of its website on 12 May 2025.

Amid a landscape saturated with hype, misinformation, and algorithm-driven advice, Psyche aims to be a wise, trustworthy companion for anyone navigating the complexities of life. The platform offers rich, multidisciplinary perspectives and advice from psychologists, philosophers, artists, anthropologists and more – all in service of helping readers know themselves and live well.

Launched in 2020, Psyche remains one of the few digital publications to offer completely free, zero advertising, expert-led content in the wellbeing space. The relaunch brings not only a fresh visual identity but also new content formats and intuitive site architecture, creating a more engaging and immersive user experience.

Key updates include:



Website redesign – refined and immersive

The new look is streamlined and elegant, offering a sleek and focused reading environment across devices. It reflects Psyche's commitment to thoughtfulness, clarity, and accessibility.

New content formats – Life Stories

One of the powerful additions to the Psyche experience, Life Stories features deeply personal essays, intimate profiles, and beautifully produced portrait videos that highlight the resilience and insight of remarkable individuals.

Building on success – Psyche's signature Guides

We have expanded and enhanced this popular content type to further support readers to live well, learn practical skills and change habits. New site sections – Heal, Transcend, Connect, Understand

To make exploration more intuitive, Psyche has reorganised its library into four thematic pillars, helping users discover content aligned with their interests and needs.

Psyche achievements:



Since launching, Psyche has grown a large, global audience and engaged following

Psyche content is regularly picked-up and endorsed by professional bodies and industry press, including The American Psychological Association, The British Psychological Society and Behavioral Scientist. Frequently praised and shared by many respected figures in psychology, psychiatry and related disciplines, many of whom have also contributed to the magazine



“With this relaunch, we remain committed to our overarching mission to bring expert insights, advice and perspectives to people who are facing psychological difficulties or who simply want a wise companion on their path through life,” says Dr Christian Jarrett , Psyche's Editor.“We understand that with so much misinformation and bad science online, including ubiquitous computer-generated summaries, it can be difficult to know who or what to trust. We work carefully with human experts, clinicians and scholars, to bring you their genuine lived knowledge and wisdom. As a non-profit, we are also in a fortunate position. Without the need to sensationalise or resort to hype, we can prioritise quality and trustworthiness in everything we publish.”

The reimagined Psyche website will launch on 12 May, and visitors can explore at .

About Psyche

Launched in 2020, Psyche is a digital magazine to help you understand yourself and live well . Every Psyche article is commissioned, edited and queried multiple times by our specialist psychology, philosophy and social science editors. We also carefully vet our writers, who include clinical psychologists, psychologist-researchers, teachers, doctors, philosophers and anthropologists. Psyche is published by Aeon Media .

[Media assets available on request]

CONTACT: For media inquiries, interviews, or collaborations, please contact: Media Contact: Lauren Macnab (Head of Marketing and Communications) Company Name: Aeon Media Website: aeonmedia.co Email Address: ...