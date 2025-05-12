Locachange Responds To Scopely's Acquisition Of Pokémon GO With Renewed Commitment To Global Trainers

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) As Pokémon GO enters a new chapter under Scopely, LocaChange reinforces its role as a trusted partner for player exploration, strategy, and freedom

- said a product lead at LocaChangeNEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The recent $3.5 billion acquisition of Pokémon GO by mobile gaming giant Scopely has ignited intense discussion across the AR gaming community. As a tech-driven brand committed to supporting Pokémon GO players worldwide, LocaChange responds to the shift by reaffirming its mission: empowering Trainers with smarter, safer, and more flexible location tools - no matter how the game evolves.The acquisition sees Scopely take over operational and development rights from Niantic, a move that reshapes the mobile AR landscape. While The Pokémon Company and Nintendo continue to own the Pokémon IP, Scopely's entry has raised questions among Trainers about potential changes in monetization, gameplay direction, and in-game policies.LocaChange, founded in May 2023, is a fast-growing global consumer software company specializing in intelligent location modification tools. The brand is known for helping Pokémon GO players enhance their in-game freedom, accessibility, and event participation through virtual location spoofing services.“We respect Scopely's development expertise and vision, but we're also deeply attuned to the concerns of everyday Trainers - especially around gameplay balance and user control,”said a product lead at LocaChange.“That's why our team is committed to adapting alongside the game, offering stable, user-friendly, and anti-ban optimized tools that evolve with player needs.”As speculation grows over whether Scopely will introduce ad-heavy monetization models - as seen in its other titles like Marvel Strike Force - many Trainers are watching carefully. LocaChange's internal roadmap includes several key upgrades to support this evolving landscape:Improved Global Route Performance: Faster, smoother virtual movement across global regionsAnti-Ban Optimization: Minimizing risk with smart compliance adaptationsUI/UX Redesign: Better onboarding and real-time GPS feedback for beginnersCommunity Strategy Features: Forums, route planning, and event sharing for group playLocaChange has also published a full analysis of the acquisition, offering players deeper insight into the deal and its possible implications for 2025 and beyond. Full article is available here: Scopely's Acquisition Details & What It Means for TrainersAbout LocaChangeFounded in May 2023, LocaChange is a technology company focused on the development, marketing, and global distribution of consumer tool software. Its core product helps gamers and travelers simulate location changes with accuracy and ease, allowing users to explore more, play better, and protect their access. With a growing user base across North America, Europe, and Asia, LocaChange is quickly becoming a trusted name in location-based app support.🔗 Visit:

