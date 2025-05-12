Ashita Dhawan Reflects On Ekta Kapoor’S Legacy In TV Industry And The Decline Of Long-Running Shows

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, May 12 (IANS) Actress Ashita reflected on the changing dynamics of the television industry, particularly the shift from long-running shows to shorter series.

Drawing inspiration from Ekta Kapoor's legacy, known for creating iconic, multi-episode sagas, Ashita discusses how the landscape has evolved, with TRPs and quick viewership dictating show longevity. She shared her thoughts on why shows today rarely reach the impressive milestone of hundreds or thousands of episodes that once defined TV success.

When asked about the significant changes in the television industry, particularly the shift from shows running for hundreds of episodes to now wrapping up much sooner, actress Ashita shared her perspective on the evolving landscape.

The 'Sapna Babul Ka...Bidaai' actress told IANS,“Those were the golden days when producers like Ekta Kapoor created iconic shows that ran for 500, 1000, even 2000 episodes. But the landscape has changed. The audience has become smarter, there are multiple channels and platforms now, and everything is about TRPs and money. If a show doesn't bring in the numbers, it's axed-regardless of creativity. I remember working on Krishnamohini; within three months, we hadn't even revealed the main plot, and the channel decided to pull the plug. That's the reality now. Even reaching 800 episodes is celebrated like a thousand used to be.”

Further when quizzed asked about the common perception that Indian TV shows are often labeled melodramatic and OTT content can sometimes be confusing, Ashita shared,“It was a great question-though I wish you hadn't compared it with Pakistani content. Every country has its own style. But yes, our industry could benefit from evolving its storytelling. I did a show called Ladies Special, which was grounded and realistic. We used minimal makeup, natural lighting, and true-to-life scenarios. But it didn't work with the audience. They wanted glam, drama, and spectacle. So, it's not just about creators wanting change-it's also about what the audience accepts. If viewers evolve, the content will too.”

Ashita Dhawan also spoke about playing a negative role in her latest show“Prem Leela.” She explained how these roles offer much more depth and allow actors to explore a wide spectrum of emotions and dynamics. "Negative characters aren't limited to a single emotional tone," she shared. "You get to portray a range of emotions, which makes it creatively fulfilling."

In contrast, she pointed out the limitations of positive roles, often associated with stereotypical emotional expressions like constant crying. "When you play a positive role, you often end up just crying onscreen! Eventually, you rely on tricks like using glycerin to pull off those emotional scenes," she added, highlighting how playing a negative role provides actors with a greater opportunity for exploration.