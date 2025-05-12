403
Zelensky Agrees to Resume Istanbul Peace Talks
(MENAFN) Ukrainian Leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced on Sunday via X that Ukraine has agreed to reinitiate peace negotiations with Russia in Istanbul.
This decision comes shortly after U.S. Leader Donald Trump encouraged Kyiv to accept Russian Leader Vladimir Putin’s offer to restart discussions.
Zelenskyy emphasized that Ukraine is anticipating a formal declaration from Russia to commence a ceasefire beginning Monday.
He stated, "We await a full and lasting ceasefire, starting tomorrow, to provide the necessary basis for diplomacy. There is no point in prolonging the killings. And I will be waiting for Putin in Türkiye on Thursday. Personally. I hope that this time the Russians will not look for excuses."
Putin extended the invitation for renewed peace efforts the previous evening, proposing a continuation of the negotiations initially launched in March 2022, which were later halted.
The discussions are now set to be revived in Turkey, following months of stalled diplomacy.
A day earlier, Zelenskyy and leaders from Germany, France, Poland, and the United Kingdom jointly advocated for a temporary truce, proposing a 30-day ceasefire commencing on May 12.
This proposal aims to facilitate renewed diplomatic momentum and halt ongoing hostilities.
In a recent telephone conversation, Turkish Leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan expressed satisfaction with Putin’s openness to resuming the talks where they left off in 2022.
Erdogan affirmed that Turkey remains prepared to facilitate these critical discussions and supports a durable resolution to the conflict.
Before Zelenskyy’s confirmation of Ukraine’s willingness to reengage in talks, Donald Trump posted on Truth Social that Putin "doesn’t wekrant to have a Cease Fire Agreement with Ukraine, but rather wants to meet on Thursday," in Turkey "to negotiate a possible end to the BLOODBATH."
