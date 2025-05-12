403
Iran Describes Fourth round of US talks as 'step forward'
(MENAFN) Iran’s Foreign Minister, Abbas Araghchi, characterized the fourth phase of the “indirect” nuclear talks with the United States as “more serious and frank” than the earlier three.
Addressing journalists following the recent negotiations held in Muscat on Sunday, he emphasized that both parties had shifted from broad dialogue to more concentrated and detailed exchanges in this round.
Araghchi pointed out that this stage involved deeper engagement with controversial topics, describing the round as “a step forward” in the ongoing diplomatic process.
He also revealed that the next session, facilitated by Oman, is anticipated to occur within the coming week—signaling a continuation of the discussions.
The latest talks, which had been postponed the previous week, came shortly after an interview with Steve Witkoff, the US special envoy for West Asia and chief negotiator.
In his remarks, Witkoff advocated for dismantling Iran’s nuclear infrastructure.
This statement prompted strong backlash from Iranian officials, with state media reporting that it reaffirmed their belief that the US remains "addicted to its maximum pressure policy."
Addressing Iran’s position, Araghchi reaffirmed that the nation’s uranium enrichment initiative is “non-negotiable” and must persist.
He clarified, “There may be some limitations accepted in certain aspects—such as the amount, level, or capacity—for a specified period to build trust, similar to what has been experienced in the past.
However, the principle of enrichment is non-negotiable,” underscoring Tehran's firm stance on the matter.
