Aker BP: Ex Dividend USD 0.63 Today
LYSAKER, Norway, May 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The shares in Aker BP ASA (OSE: AKRBP) (OTCQX: AKRBF ) will be traded ex dividend USD 0.63 (NOK 6.51735) per share as from today, 12 May 2025.
The payment date will be on or about 21 May 2025.
Contact:
Kjetil Bakken, Head of Investor Relations, tel.: +47 918 89 889
