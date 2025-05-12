Toronto Tattoo Show NIX Celebrates 25 Years Of Ink

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, May 12, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Toronto Tattoo Show / NIX is pleased to announce the mark of its 25th anniversary this summer, returning to the Metro Toronto Convention Centre from June 13 to 15, 2025. As Canada's longest running international tattoo convention , NIX continues to unite artists, collectors and enthusiasts in a three day celebration of tattoo culture, art and innovation. Open to the public, the event offers both walk in appointments and advance booking opportunities with over 500 national and international tattoo artists, alongside art exhibits, live entertainment and competitive showcases throughout the weekend.This milestone edition of NIX features an exceptional lineup of talent from around the globe. Highlights include Ink Master Season 16 winner James Tex and his son and runner up Anthony Tex; tattoo legend Brian Everett; hyper realism specialist Heng Yue from China; and world renowned artist Andrea Afferni of Italy. Attendees will have the unique opportunity to witness live demonstrations, participate in flash contests and explore the latest trends in technique and design.Beyond tattooing, the convention floor will host curated art installations, vendor booths offering specialized apparel and equipment, interactive workshops and seminar discussions with industry leaders. Cultural exhibitions will further showcase the intersection of tattoo art with community, reflecting Toronto's reputation as a global hub for diversity and creativity.“We are proud to celebrate a quarter century of artistic excellence and community at NIX,” says Dan Allaston, Show Organizer.“Canada's oldest tattoo convention reigns strong in its 25th edition, showcasing the best in national and international talent and creating an immersive experience that honors the history and future of tattooing.”Whether seeking a new tattoo, discovering emerging styles or networking with industry professionals, visitors will find unparalleled opportunities to engage with the art form. From the detailed craftsmanship of hyper realistic portraits to bold traditional motifs, NIX offers a comprehensive showcase of the diverse voices shaping today's tattoo landscape.Tickets are available for purchase online or at the on site box office. Day passes are priced at CAD $25, weekend passes at CAD $50 and VIP weekend passes at CAD $70, which includes exclusive merchandise.For more information on artist lineups, ticketing and scheduled events, visit or follow NIX on Instagram and Facebook @nixtattooshow.About The Toronto Tattoo Show / NIXThe Toronto Tattoo Show / NIX is Canada's longest running international tattoo convention, having held its first edition in 1998 by Damian McGrath. For over 25 years, NIX has brought together top tattoo artists and collectors from around the world in the heart of downtown Toronto. Dan Allaston-who has over 40 years of experience as a tattoo artist and was instrumental in launching Canada's first international tattoo conventions in Montreal-NIX continues to evolve, drawing thousands of visitors each year to celebrate the history, culture and innovation of tattooing.The Toronto Tattoo Show / NIX is Canada's longest running international tattoo convention, founded in 1998. For over 25 years, NIX has been a meeting point bringing together top tattoo artists and collectors from around the world in the heart of downtown Toronto. Current event coordinator Dan Allaston-who has over 40 years of experience as a tattoo artist and was instrumental in launching Canada's first international tattoo conventions in Montreal in the 90s-NIX continues to evolve, drawing thousands of visitors each year to celebrate the history, culture and innovation of tattooing.

