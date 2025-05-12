Earthsoft Brings Practical Solutions To Environmental Contaminant Challenges At NICOLE Spring Workshop

EarthSoft showcases how EQuIS helps manage industrial contaminants with smarter data tools for monitoring, modelling, and risk assessment.

- Dan Alexander, Chief Commercial Officer, EarthSoft Inc, GERMANY, May 12, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- EarthSoft's Chief Commercial Officer, Dan Alexander, presented a poster at NICOLE's Spring Workshop in Frankfurt, on how EQuISTM helps organizations better manage industrial contaminants in the environment. The need for smart, scalable solutions has never been more urgent with industrial pollutants increasingly spreading through soil, sediment, and water.EQuIS is EarthSoft's centralized data management software that helps users gather, organize, and make sense of environmental data. At the core of the presentation was a practical focus: how to use EQuIS for monitoring, modelling, and risk assessment in a way that supports sustainable site management.Highlights from the Presentation were:. Monitoring: EQuIS brings together data from water, soil, and air sources into a secure, centralized system-making analysis faster and more reliable.. Modelling: Software tools forecast trends, run environmental scenarios, and support decisions about site management and cleanup.. Risk Assessment: The Risk3T module compares their data to regulatory benchmarks, runs custom calculations, and generates detailed reports in an interactive workspace.EQuIS supports a more sustainable circular economy by improving data quality and reusability. It also plays a key role in regulatory compliance, environmental resilience, and the redevelopment of contaminated areas.The poster also emphasized the importance of data-driven collaboration among all stakeholders-including government agencies, industry, and consultants-when it comes to tackling the challenges of environmental contamination.Visit to learn more about EQuIS or request a demo.

