Earthquake In Romania Felt In Odesa Region

MENAFN - UkrinForm) A 4.2-magnitude earthquake struck Romania and was felt in Ukraine's southern Odesa region.

This was reported by Volcano Discovery , according to Ukrinform.

The earthquake occurred at approximately 21:30 on May 11 near Vrancea, in the municipality of Focsani, Romania, at a depth of 120 kilometers. Cities near the epicenter experienced light tremors.

The tremors were felt within a radius of 400 kilometers, reaching parts of Ukraine and Moldova.

According to local media, the earthquake was felt in the Odesa region, specifically in the towns of Reni and Izmail. No reports were received from the city of Odesa.

However, the tremors in the region were very mild and did not cause any discomfort. Mostly, they were noticed by weather-sensitive individuals.

