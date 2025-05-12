Occupiers Launch Fake TV Channel In Crimea Using Stolen Equipment National Resistance Center

MENAFN - UkrinForm) In Crimea, Russian occupiers have launched a fake television channel called Tavria, which operates using equipment stolen from Kherson.

Ukraine's National Resistance Center reported this on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

"In 2022, as they fled Kherson, Russian forces took broadcasting equipment from Suspilne Kherson and used it to create the fake TV channel Tavria. This propaganda outlet has now opened a studio in Simferopol," the statement reads.

The center said that during the occupation, the invaders failed to recruit local collaborators in Kherson willing to support the Kremlin's narratives.

"As a result, the studio was set up near a Crimean hotel where the 'Gauleiter' Vladimir Saldo is a long-term resident," the center said, adding that Saldo has now become a regular face on the channel.

