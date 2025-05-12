403
Trump: Release Of American Hostage From Gaza Sign Of Good Faith
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, May 12 (KUNA) -- President Donald Trump lauded late Sunday the release of American hostage in Gaza Edan Alexander, saying that it was a sign of good faith to the US and mediators trying to end the "brutal conflict".
In a statement on Truth Social, Trump said, "I am happy to announce that Edan Alexander, an American citizen who has been held hostage since October 2023, is coming home to his family."
He added, "I am grateful to all those involved in making this monumental news happen. This was a step taken in good faith towards the United States and the efforts of the mediators -- Qatar and Egypt -- to put an end to this very brutal war and return ALL living hostages and remains to their loved ones."
"Hopefully this is the first of those final steps necessary to end this brutal conflict. I look very much forward to that day of celebration!"
Hamas announced earlier that Alexander, detained during the Al-Aqsa Flood operation on illegal settlements in Gaza envelope, would be released. (end)
