Melexis: Update On The Share Buy-Back Program
|Trade date
|Total shares purchased
|Average price (€)
|Min price (€)
|Max price (€)
|Buyback amount (€)
|2/5/2025
|8,500
|54.52
|53.25
|54.95
|463,450
|5/5/2025
|9,000
|54.29
|54.05
|55.05
|488,586
|6/5/2025
|8,000
|53.24
|52.75
|54.30
|425,894
|7/5/2025
|8,000
|53.49
|52.95
|53.70
|427,919
|8/5/2025
|7,000
|54.48
|53.80
|55.10
|381,340
|9/5/2025
|7,000
|55.24
|55.00
|55.75
|386,701
|TOTAL
|47,500
|54.19
|52.75
|55.75
|2,573,890
As a result of purchases made since the launch of the share buy-back program for up to 850,000 shares, Melexis now holds 384,700 treasury shares.
