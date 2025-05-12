AS Tallinna Sadam Financial Results For 2025 Q1

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) In the first quarter of 2025, sales revenue of Tallinna Sadam group amounted to 28 million euros showing growth of +1.5%, adjusted EBITDA was 14 million euros increasing by +18% and profit 7 million euros increasing by +31% compared to the same period last year. The adjusted EBITDA margin was 49% and the volume of investments was close to 4 million euros. The number of passengers decreased by –3.6% and cargo volumes by –0.7%, however vessel calls increased by +4.8% in the first quarter of 2025. Ferry business was stabile – although the number of passengers decreased by –2.1%, the number of vehicles increased by +2.1%. Botnica was chartered 100% of the time like last year. The number of charter days was shorter this year as last year was a leap year. "We are satisfied with the results of the first quarter. Although we see a slight decrease in the number of passengers and cargo volumes, the financial results are significantly better than last year. The growth in profit and adjusted EBITDA margin has been influenced by the increased number of vessel calls and the positive resolution of last year's insurance case involving the icebreaker Botnica and the receipt of insurance compensation," commented Valdo Kalm, the Chairman of the Management Board, on the results. Tallinna Sadam management will present the financial results of the Group at a webinars on 12 May, including webinar in Estonian starting at 10.00 (EET) (link to EST webinar ) and webinar in English starting at 11.00 (EET) (link to ENG webinar ). Key figures (in million EUR):

Q1 2025 Q1 2024 +/– % Revenue 28.3 27.9 0.4 1.5% Adjusted EBITDA 13.9 12.7 1.2 9.4% Adjusted EBITDA margin 49.1% 45.5% 3.6 – Operating profit 8.3 7.0 1.3 18.0% Profit for the period 6.8 5.2 1.6 31.2% Investments 3.6 18.0 –14.3 –79.9%





31.03.2025 31.12.2024 +/– Total assets 640.9 629.9 1.7% Interest bearing debt 184.3 184.8 –0.3% Other liabilities 72.2 67.4 7.1% Equity 384.4 377.6 1.8% Number of shares 263.0 263.0 0.0%

Major events in Q1:



New container line Ocean Network Express (ONE)

Baffinland declines the option for Icebreaker Botnica services in autumn 2025

TS Shipping received insurance indemnity for repair works of Icebreaker Botnica that were carried out in 2024 Land transfer was concluded for the construction of the Rail Baltica Muuga railway station, the effect of the transaction will influence Q2 results

Revenue

Revenue for the first quarter of 2025 increased by EUR 0.4 million (+1.5%) year on year. The largest increases came from cargo charges (EUR +0.2 million, +17.2%) and vessel dues (also EUR +0.2 million, +3%). The growth in vessel dues revenue was mainly related to fewer visits by MS Finlandia at the beginning of 2024 as the vessel underwent scheduled dry-docking, as well as an increase in calls by large container vessels at cargo harbours. Revenue from cargo charges also increased despite the decline in cargo volumes, as cargo tariffs had been adjusted downward in Q1 2024 in accordance with projected full-year revenue, as required by IFRS 15. Operating lease income grew by EUR 0.1 million (+4.1%), primarily due to the indexation-based increase in fees for the right of superficies at Paldiski South Harbour and Muuga Harbour. The revenue from ferry service rose by EUR 36 thousand (+0.4%) due to indexation of the variable component of the fixed fee, which offset the reduction in fare rates resulting from lower fuel prices. Revenue from other services grew by EUR 20 thousand (+3.8%), driven by increased advertising sales at the Old City Harbour and the sale of current assets by TS Laevad. Other revenue categories saw a decline. Revenue from the sale of electricity decreased by EUR 0.1 million (–7.3%) due to lower volumes of electricity and grid service sales. Passenger fee revenue fell by EUR 0.1 million (–3.2%) as a result of reduced passenger numbers across all routes, most notably on the Tallinn–Helsinki route. Charter fee revenue decreased by 1.1%, as the icebreaker Botnica had one fewer charter day this year compared to the same period last year, due to the previous year being a leap year.

Revenue increased in three segments, with the largest growth recorded in the Cargo harbour segment (EUR +0.3 million). Revenue also grew in the Passenger harbour segment (EUR +0.1 million) and in the Ferry segment (EUR +54 thousand). Revenue declined only in the Other segment (EUR –45 thousand).

EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA increased by EUR 1.2 million due to higher revenue and lower total expenses. This growth was partially offset by a loss from the associated company AS Green Marine, recognised using the equity method. Adjusted EBITDA increased in the Other segment, Ferry segment and Passenger harbour segment, while it declined in the Cargo harbour segment. The largest impact in the Other segment was the insurance compensation received for the repair work carried out in 2024 on the icebreaker Botnica in the amount of 0.9 million euros. The Group's adjusted EBITDA margin increased from 45.5% to 49.1%.

Profit

Profit before income tax grew by EUR 1.6 million (+31.2%) to EUR 6.8 million. Net profit also amounted to EUR 6.8 million, which was EUR 1.6 million higher than in the same period last year.

Investments

In the first three months of 2025, the Group invested EUR 3.6 million, which is EUR 14.3 million less than during the same period last year. The investments made in the first quarter of 2025 were primarily related to the construction of the offshore wind farm quay at Paldiski South Harbour, information technology (hardware and software), and scheduled dry-docking of ferries.

Interim condensed consolidated statement of financial position:

In thousands of euros 31 March 2025 31 December 2024 ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 34 863 17 213 Bank deposits with maturities exceeding 3 months 22 000 22 000 Trade and other receivables 8 418 12 512 Contract assets 311 0 Inventories 655 695 Total other current assets 66 247 52 420 Non-current assets held for sale 3 987 4 190 Total current assets 70 234 56 610 Non-current assets



Investments in an associate 2 564 2 664 Investment properties 14 069 14 069 Property, plant and equipment 551 820 554 280 Intangible assets 2 235 2 238 Total non-current assets 570 688 573 251 Total assets 640 922 629 861 LIABILITIES Current liabilities Loans and borrowings 12 083 12 185 Provisions 735 1 771 Government grants 22 107 22 146 Taxes payable 822 906 Trade and other payables 14 016 7 780 Total current liabilities 49 763 44 788 Non-current liabilities Loans and borrowings 172 250 172 650 Government grants 31 629 31 995 Other payables 2 855 2 815 Total non-current liabilities 206 734 207 460 Total liabilities 256 497 252 248 EQUITY Share capital 263 000 263 000 Share premium 44 478 44 478 Statutory capital reserve 23 304 23 304 Retained earnings 53 643 46 831 Total equity 384 425 377 613 Total liabilities and equity 640 922 629 861

Interim condensed consolidated statement of profit or loss:

In thousands of euros Q1 2025 Q1 2024 Revenue 28 354 27 931 Other income 347 358 Operating expenses –7 572 –9 031 Impairment of financial assets –213 –181 Personnel expenses –6 488 –5 908 Depreciation, amortisation and impairment -6 068 -6 036 Other expenses –102 –132 Operating profit 8 258 7 001 Finance income and costs Finance income 342 267 Finance costs –1 688 –2 090 Finance costs - net –1 346 –1 823 Share of profit (loss) of an associate accounted for under the equity method –100 15 Profit before income tax 6 812 5 193 Profit for the period 6 812 5 193 Attributable to:



Owners of the Parent 6 812 5 193 Basic earnings and diluted earnings per share (in euros) 0.03 0.02

Interim condensed consolidated statement of cash flows:

in thousands of euros Q1 2025 Q1 2024 Cash receipts from sale of goods and services 35 529 33 449 Cash receipts related to other income 44 28 Payments to suppliers –9 243 –11 823 Payments to and on behalf of employees –5 928 –5 414 Payments for other expenses –130 –136 Cash flows from operating activities 20 272 16 104 Purchases of property, plant and equipment –3 122 –18 460 Purchases of intangible assets –133 –175 Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment 0 5 Proceeds from government grants related to assets 2 665 0 Interest received 150 258 Cash used in investing activities –440 –18 372 Repayments of loans received –400 –3 000 Interest paid –1 781 –2 360 Other payments related to financing activities –1 –3 Cash used in financing activities –2 182 –5 363 NET CASH FLOW 17 650 –7 631 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the period 17 213 29 733 Change in cash and cash equivalents 17 650 –7 631 Cash and cash equivalents at end of the period 34 863 22 102

Tallinna Sadam is one of the largest cargo- and passenger port complexes in the Baltic Sea region. In addition to passenger and freight services, Tallinna Sadam group also operates in shipping business via its subsidiaries – OÜ TS Laevad provides ferry services between the Estonian mainland and the largest islands, and OÜ TS Shipping charters its multifunctional vessel Botnica for icebreaking and offshore services in Estonia and projects abroad. Tallinna Sadam group is also a shareholder of an associate AS Green Marine, which provides waste management services.

Additional information:

Angelika Annus

Head of Investor Relations

Tel +372 5649 6230

...

Attachments



2025 Q1 Interim Report

2025 Q1 Main Figures 2025 Q1 Webinar