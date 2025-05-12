Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
AS Tallinna Sadam Financial Results For 2025 Q1


2025-05-12 01:01:52
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) In the first quarter of 2025, sales revenue of Tallinna Sadam group amounted to 28 million euros showing growth of +1.5%, adjusted EBITDA was 14 million euros increasing by +18% and profit 7 million euros increasing by +31% compared to the same period last year. The adjusted EBITDA margin was 49% and the volume of investments was close to 4 million euros.

The number of passengers decreased by –3.6% and cargo volumes by –0.7%, however vessel calls increased by +4.8% in the first quarter of 2025. Ferry business was stabile – although the number of passengers decreased by –2.1%, the number of vehicles increased by +2.1%. Botnica was chartered 100% of the time like last year. The number of charter days was shorter this year as last year was a leap year.

"We are satisfied with the results of the first quarter. Although we see a slight decrease in the number of passengers and cargo volumes, the financial results are significantly better than last year. The growth in profit and adjusted EBITDA margin has been influenced by the increased number of vessel calls and the positive resolution of last year's insurance case involving the icebreaker Botnica and the receipt of insurance compensation," commented Valdo Kalm, the Chairman of the Management Board, on the results.

Tallinna Sadam management will present the financial results of the Group at a webinars on 12 May, including webinar in Estonian starting at 10.00 (EET) (link to EST webinar ) and webinar in English starting at 11.00 (EET) (link to ENG webinar ).

Key figures (in million EUR):

Q1 2025 Q1 2024 +/– %
Revenue 28.3 27.9 0.4 1.5%
Adjusted EBITDA 13.9 12.7 1.2 9.4%
Adjusted EBITDA margin 49.1% 45.5% 3.6
Operating profit 8.3 7.0 1.3 18.0%
Profit for the period 6.8 5.2 1.6 31.2%
Investments 3.6 18.0 –14.3 –79.9%


31.03.2025 31.12.2024 +/–
Total assets 640.9 629.9 1.7%
Interest bearing debt 184.3 184.8 –0.3%
Other liabilities 72.2 67.4 7.1%
Equity 384.4 377.6 1.8%
Number of shares 263.0 263.0 0.0%

Major events in Q1:

  • New container line Ocean Network Express (ONE)
  • Baffinland declines the option for Icebreaker Botnica services in autumn 2025
  • TS Shipping received insurance indemnity for repair works of Icebreaker Botnica that were carried out in 2024
  • Land transfer was concluded for the construction of the Rail Baltica Muuga railway station, the effect of the transaction will influence Q2 results

Revenue
Revenue for the first quarter of 2025 increased by EUR 0.4 million (+1.5%) year on year. The largest increases came from cargo charges (EUR +0.2 million, +17.2%) and vessel dues (also EUR +0.2 million, +3%). The growth in vessel dues revenue was mainly related to fewer visits by MS Finlandia at the beginning of 2024 as the vessel underwent scheduled dry-docking, as well as an increase in calls by large container vessels at cargo harbours. Revenue from cargo charges also increased despite the decline in cargo volumes, as cargo tariffs had been adjusted downward in Q1 2024 in accordance with projected full-year revenue, as required by IFRS 15. Operating lease income grew by EUR 0.1 million (+4.1%), primarily due to the indexation-based increase in fees for the right of superficies at Paldiski South Harbour and Muuga Harbour. The revenue from ferry service rose by EUR 36 thousand (+0.4%) due to indexation of the variable component of the fixed fee, which offset the reduction in fare rates resulting from lower fuel prices. Revenue from other services grew by EUR 20 thousand (+3.8%), driven by increased advertising sales at the Old City Harbour and the sale of current assets by TS Laevad. Other revenue categories saw a decline. Revenue from the sale of electricity decreased by EUR 0.1 million (–7.3%) due to lower volumes of electricity and grid service sales. Passenger fee revenue fell by EUR 0.1 million (–3.2%) as a result of reduced passenger numbers across all routes, most notably on the Tallinn–Helsinki route. Charter fee revenue decreased by 1.1%, as the icebreaker Botnica had one fewer charter day this year compared to the same period last year, due to the previous year being a leap year.
Revenue increased in three segments, with the largest growth recorded in the Cargo harbour segment (EUR +0.3 million). Revenue also grew in the Passenger harbour segment (EUR +0.1 million) and in the Ferry segment (EUR +54 thousand). Revenue declined only in the Other segment (EUR –45 thousand).

EBITDA
Adjusted EBITDA increased by EUR 1.2 million due to higher revenue and lower total expenses. This growth was partially offset by a loss from the associated company AS Green Marine, recognised using the equity method. Adjusted EBITDA increased in the Other segment, Ferry segment and Passenger harbour segment, while it declined in the Cargo harbour segment. The largest impact in the Other segment was the insurance compensation received for the repair work carried out in 2024 on the icebreaker Botnica in the amount of 0.9 million euros. The Group's adjusted EBITDA margin increased from 45.5% to 49.1%.

Profit
Profit before income tax grew by EUR 1.6 million (+31.2%) to EUR 6.8 million. Net profit also amounted to EUR 6.8 million, which was EUR 1.6 million higher than in the same period last year.
Investments
In the first three months of 2025, the Group invested EUR 3.6 million, which is EUR 14.3 million less than during the same period last year. The investments made in the first quarter of 2025 were primarily related to the construction of the offshore wind farm quay at Paldiski South Harbour, information technology (hardware and software), and scheduled dry-docking of ferries.

Interim condensed consolidated statement of financial position:

In thousands of euros 31 March 2025 31 December 2024
ASSETS
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents 34 863 17 213
Bank deposits with maturities exceeding 3 months 22 000 22 000
Trade and other receivables 8 418 12 512
Contract assets 311 0
Inventories 655 695
Total other current assets 66 247 52 420
Non-current assets held for sale 3 987 4 190
Total current assets 70 234 56 610
Non-current assets

Investments in an associate 2 564 2 664
Investment properties 14 069 14 069
Property, plant and equipment 551 820 554 280
Intangible assets 2 235 2 238
Total non-current assets 570 688 573 251
Total assets 640 922 629 861
LIABILITIES
Current liabilities
Loans and borrowings 12 083 12 185
Provisions 735 1 771
Government grants 22 107 22 146
Taxes payable 822 906
Trade and other payables 14 016 7 780
Total current liabilities 49 763 44 788
Non-current liabilities
Loans and borrowings 172 250 172 650
Government grants 31 629 31 995
Other payables 2 855 2 815
Total non-current liabilities 206 734 207 460
Total liabilities 256 497 252 248
EQUITY
Share capital 263 000 263 000
Share premium 44 478 44 478
Statutory capital reserve 23 304 23 304
Retained earnings 53 643 46 831
Total equity 384 425 377 613
Total liabilities and equity 640 922 629 861

Interim condensed consolidated statement of profit or loss:

In thousands of euros Q1 2025 Q1 2024
Revenue 28 354 27 931
Other income 347 358
Operating expenses –7 572 –9 031
Impairment of financial assets –213 –181
Personnel expenses –6 488 –5 908
Depreciation, amortisation and impairment -6 068 -6 036
Other expenses –102 –132
Operating profit 8 258 7 001
Finance income and costs
Finance income 342 267
Finance costs –1 688 –2 090
Finance costs - net –1 346 –1 823
Share of profit (loss) of an associate accounted for under the equity method –100 15
Profit before income tax 6 812 5 193
Profit for the period 6 812 5 193
Attributable to:

Owners of the Parent 6 812 5 193
Basic earnings and diluted earnings per share (in euros) 0.03 0.02

Interim condensed consolidated statement of cash flows:

in thousands of euros Q1 2025 Q1 2024
Cash receipts from sale of goods and services 35 529 33 449
Cash receipts related to other income 44 28
Payments to suppliers –9 243 –11 823
Payments to and on behalf of employees –5 928 –5 414
Payments for other expenses –130 –136
Cash flows from operating activities 20 272 16 104
Purchases of property, plant and equipment –3 122 –18 460
Purchases of intangible assets –133 –175
Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment 0 5
Proceeds from government grants related to assets 2 665 0
Interest received 150 258
Cash used in investing activities –440 –18 372
Repayments of loans received –400 –3 000
Interest paid –1 781 –2 360
Other payments related to financing activities –1 –3
Cash used in financing activities –2 182 –5 363
NET CASH FLOW 17 650 –7 631
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the period 17 213 29 733
Change in cash and cash equivalents 17 650 –7 631
Cash and cash equivalents at end of the period 34 863 22 102

Tallinna Sadam is one of the largest cargo- and passenger port complexes in the Baltic Sea region. In addition to passenger and freight services, Tallinna Sadam group also operates in shipping business via its subsidiaries – OÜ TS Laevad provides ferry services between the Estonian mainland and the largest islands, and OÜ TS Shipping charters its multifunctional vessel Botnica for icebreaking and offshore services in Estonia and projects abroad. Tallinna Sadam group is also a shareholder of an associate AS Green Marine, which provides waste management services.

Additional information:

Angelika Annus
Head of Investor Relations
Tel +372 5649 6230
...

Attachments

  • 2025 Q1 Interim Report
  • 2025 Q1 Main Figures
  • 2025 Q1 Webinar

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

