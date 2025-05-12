Eften United Property Fund Distributes 1.416 Million Euros To Investors
This is the first distribution of the EfTEN United Property Fund in 2025. Since the listing of EfTEN United Property Fund on the Nasdaq Tallinn stock market in May 2022, the fund has made distributions in the amount of 1,23 euros per unit.
The distribution is based on receipts from the fund's four underlying funds (EfTEN Real Estate Fund AS, EfTEN Kinnisvarafond II AS, EfTEN Residential Fund, EfTEN Real Estate Fund 5) and from the Invego Uus-Järveküla OÜ development project.
The list of unitholders eligible for distribution will be fixed as of the end of the business day of the settlement system of the securities registry (record date) on May 20, 2025. Based on the above, the day of changing the rights related to the units of the fund (ex-date) is May 19, 2025. Starting from that date, the person acquiring the units of the fund does not participate in this distribution.
The distribution to unitholders will be made on May 29, 2025 via cash transfer to unitholder's bank account and is subject to taxation according to the law.
Kristjan Tamla
Managing Director
Phone 655 9515
E-mail: ...
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment