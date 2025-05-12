Tovino Thomas-Starrer 'Narivetta' To Hit Screens On May 23

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, May 12 (IANS)Director Anuraj Manohar's eagerly-awaited Malayalam action drama 'Narivetta', featuring actor Tovino Thomas in the lead, will hit screens worldwide on May 23 this year, its makers have now announced.

The makers of the film, Indian Cinema Company, took to their Instagram page to make the announcement. It said, "Date Locked & Loaded!! #Narivetta Releasing On May 23."

It may be recalled that only on Saturday, the team announced that the Censor Board had cleared the film for release with a U/A certificate.

The film, which is based on true events, has triggered huge expecatations as it will mark the acting debut of ace Tamil film director Cheran in Malayalam.

A trailer of the film released recently gave away the fact that Tovino Thomas, director Cheran and actor Suraj Venjaramoodu all play cops in the film.

While Cheran plays the role of a Tamilian, Tovino plays a cop character that is ranked much lower to him.

The trailer makes it clear, right at the start, that the film is about a revolution and the fight for justice. It begins with the police moving in to demolish huts, which the police claim has been built illegally on forest land.

Cheran, who plays a senior police officer, is seen seeking the cooperation of the locals. However, even as they look to convince the locals to leave the area, the police use third degree methods.

A tribal is asked if he was hurt by the cops. The brutal beatings that the poor tribals have been subjected to makes them fear the police so much that the man is scared to even acknowledge what has happened to him.

At one point, the trailer shows Cheran chiding Tovino, saying, "Don't try to play the hero." It does not take long for you to realise from the trailer that the battle is for land.

The trailer shows that there is a stand-off between the police force and the tribals, who refuse to leave their lands. Visuals show Cheran convincing his seniors that tribal leaders by themselves are incapable of putting together such well organised protests. Soon, there emerges the belief that the resistance shown by the locals is supported by Maoist groups. The tribals are warned to demolish their huts and move out. They refuse saying they will not move out, even if it means dying there.

Meanwhile, there is another twist in the tale with Tovino himself being interrogated by the cops in connection with a bullet fired from his rifle....

Two phrases used by the makers in the trailer sum up the crux of the film's plot -- 'When the system betrays, the revolution begins.'

Produced by Tippushan and Shiyas Hassan and written by Abin Joseph, the film has cinematography by Vijay and music by Jakes Bejoy. Editing for the film is by Shameer Muhammed while Art direction is by Bawa and costume design is by Arun Manohar.

Penning his thoughts on the film, Tovino, in an earlier post, had said that 'Narivetta' was a political ‍drama. He had then said,“I believe it is a topic that needs to be spoken about boldly and discussed. I hope it will be a film that will make you enjoy it with all your heart in the theatre ‍ and make you think ‍ after leaving the theatre‍.”

Stating that he had an emotional journey with the character he plays in 'Narivetta', Tovino said he experienced the joy, happiness, crisis and pain of life along with the character.“This is a film that I have been waiting for ‍ with great anticipation in my acting career.”