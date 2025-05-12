Experience More With A Longer Stay At The Westin Resort & Spa Ubud, Bali
The Westin brand's core philosophy of wellness comes to life in Ubud through daily yoga, revitalizing aqua exercise, and hands on sessions like the Barista Class and Mixology Class. The experience is further elevated with signature Heavenly Spa Ubud by WestinTM️ treatments, designed to restore body and mind in a serene jungle setting.
Complementing this immersive journey, the resort's culinary experiences reflect the Eat Well pillar of the Westin brand. From nourishing breakfasts to wholesome lunches and dinners, guests can indulge in thoughtfully prepared dishes at Tabia Restaurant and Tall Trees Restaurant, each crafted to balance flavor and well-being. For a fresh take on wellness dining, guests may also opt to enjoy their meals at Tabia Terrace , the resort's newest dining spot offering a serene open air ambiance.
All of these experiences unfold naturally when guests take the time to truly immerse themselves in the rhythm of Ubud. To enhance this journey, The Westin Resort & Spa Ubud, Bali presents the "Stay Longer, Save Bigger" offer, ideal for travelers seeking a deeper connection and a more enriching escape.
