Give The Gift Of Health This Mother's Day With VARON Oxygen Solutions

NEW YORK, May 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As families prepare to honor the women who have given them everything, VARON Oxygen Concentrators is spotlighting a vital but often overlooked gift: the ability to breathe easier, live more fully, and regain independence. In celebration of Mother's Day, VARON is launching a series of heartfelt campaigns to support mothers and elderly women living with chronic respiratory conditions.

With a focus on the theme "Give the Gift of Health and Love," VARON aims to raise awareness about the importance of long-term respiratory care and how advanced oxygen therapy can improve energy, sleep, mobility, and mental clarity-especially in women managing conditions such as COPD, asthma, emphysema, or post-COVID recovery.

Two Ways to Celebrate: VARON's Mother's Day Promotions

From May 1 to May 12 , VARON is offering two interactive promotions at , each designed to give back while promoting respiratory wellness:



Spin to Win Event:

Visitors can spin a digital prize wheel for instant rewards, including coupons and exclusive product discounts. "Share Your Love" Giveaway:

Participants can share a photo or video of their mother using a VARON oxygen concentrator, accompanied by a short story about how oxygen therapy has enhanced her life. Each valid submission will receive a $30 gift card , with three winners selected to receive a free oxygen concentrator .

"Every story we receive reminds us why we do this work," said Darren, VARON CEO. "Our technology is more than a machine-it's peace of mind for families and renewed strength for mothers who deserve the best."

Why Oxygen Therapy Matters for Mothers

Chronic respiratory conditions affect millions of women worldwide, particularly those over 60. Often underdiagnosed or dismissed as fatigue or aging, symptoms like shortness of breath, low stamina, and poor sleep can dramatically reduce quality of life. Supplemental oxygen therapy plays a critical role in managing these symptoms and preventing complications caused by low blood oxygen levels.

Long-term oxygen therapy has been clinically proven to:



Improve survival in individuals with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD)

Enhance heart function and reduce strain on the cardiovascular system

Boost mental alertness and cognitive performance

Promote better sleep and reduce morning headaches Support physical mobility, energy, and independence

For many aging women-especially mothers who continue to be caregivers-these benefits translate into more active, connected lives. By providing consistent, medical-grade oxygen, devices like those offered by VARON help bridge the gap between health challenges and daily routines.

Designed for the Women Who Do It All

As women age, respiratory conditions can quietly erode their ability to engage in daily activities, care for grandchildren, or even enjoy uninterrupted sleep. That's where VARON steps in-offering carefully engineered solutions that prioritize comfort, reliability, and long-term wellness.

The Serene 5 medical-grade home oxygen concentrator delivers 5 liters per minute of oxygen flow, includes a built-in nebulizer , and offers dependable performance for home users. For active moms or frequent travelers, models like the VP-2 portable oxygen concentrator provide portable oxygen delivery without sacrificing purity or safety.

VARON oxygen concentrators are also equipped with user-friendly LCD screens , low-noise operation , and built-in safety alerts to ensure seamless and reliable support. Integrated humidifiers and filters ensure the oxygen is not only clean, but also comfortable to inhale-helping reduce irritation and dryness.

By blending technology and empathy, VARON oxygen concentrators enable all Moms to breathe freely, regain energy, and enjoy more time doing what they love.

Don't Miss VARON's Mother's Day Campaign!

Whether you're shopping for Mom or looking to make a meaningful difference in her health, now is the time to act. Join the "Spin to Win" event or enter the " Share Your Love" Giveaway to receive special gifts, win exclusive product offers, and even take home a free oxygen concentrator.

This Mother's Day , give the gift that truly matters-better breathing, better days, and a better life.

About VARON

VARON Oxygen Solutions is a leading provider of advanced oxygen concentrators for home and portable use. Known for its commitment to safety, energy efficiency, and patient-focused design, VARON delivers respiratory technology that empowers individuals to live with confidence. The company remains dedicated to innovation, wellness, and raising awareness around respiratory health for families across the globe.

Media Contact:

Winnie Li

VARON Oxygen Solutions

Email: [email protected]

Website:

SOURCE Varon oxygen concentrator

