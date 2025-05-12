Create Your Cozy Haven For Less: SHEIN Launches New Home & Living Campaign Celebrating Stylish, Budget-Friendly Living

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SYDNEY, May 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global online fashion and lifestyle retailer SHEIN is bringing its signature blend of style and budget friendliness into the heart of the home. With a fast-growing Home & Living category , SHEIN is helping Australians embrace beautiful, personalised living spaces, without the premium price tag.

From curated table settings to mood-lifting home décor and clever DIY finds, SHEIN's home range is designed for real life, whether you're renting, refreshing or reimagining your space on a budget.

At a time when value matters more than ever, SHEIN is making comfort, creativity and personal style more accessible for Australian homes. With fast shipping, fresh arrivals weekly and price points to love, it's never been easier to 'Own the Look, Save the Most.'

SHEIN is encouraging shoppers to try a $50 makeover challenge , showcasing how just a few key items can transform the feel of a space. Whether it's switching up a dinner setting or layering new textures in your living room, small changes can deliver a big design moment.

Budget-friendly Style, Room by Room

Whether upgrading the kitchen with modern glassware and linen napkins, transforming the living room with new textiles, or styling a party with thoughtful table décor, SHEIN delivers on both trend and flair. Popular categories include:



Home Décor: Add instant warmth and texture with vases, lighting, throws, wall art and organisers.

Kitchen & Dining: Create a café-style vibe at home with aesthetic tableware, serveware and statement mugs.

Event & Party Supplies: Celebrate creatively with seasonal banners, cake toppers and tablescape kits perfect for birthdays, baby showers or just-because dinners. DIY, Arts & Crafts: Get hands-on with supplies for custom decorations, handmade gifts and sewing projects.

SHEIN offers a fresh and accessible approach to home styling, empowering shoppers to experiment with colour, texture, and seasonal trends-without the long-term financial commitment.

Visit SHEIN and explore SHEIN's Home & Living edit. From dreamy dining to relaxed living and everything in between, you can own the look, and save the most-without compromising on taste.

For a limited time, shoppers can take advantage of exclusive offers across the Home & Living category, including up to 80% off select items. Orders over $50 are eligible for an additional 30% off when using the code sheinAUfinds at checkout. First-time Home & Living customers can also enjoy extra savings of up to 10% on selected items, making now the perfect time to refresh your space for less.

Join the conversation and see how others are styling their space at #SheinAUfinds.

