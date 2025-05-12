Ukraine's National Guard Soldiers Destroy Russian Tank In Pokrovsk Sector

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Soldiers from the Spartan Brigade of the National Guard of Ukraine stopped enemy armored vehicles advancing in the Pokrovsk sector and destroyed a tank.

The brigade reported this on Facebook , sharing a corresponding video, according to Ukrinform.

Enemy armored vehicles had been moving forward in the Pokrovsk sector. The warriors of the Spartan Brigade, together with adjacent units, engaged the target with various types of weaponry and successfully destroyed the tank.

