Ukraine's National Guard Soldiers Destroy Russian Tank In Pokrovsk Sector
The brigade reported this on Facebook , sharing a corresponding video, according to Ukrinform.
Enemy armored vehicles had been moving forward in the Pokrovsk sector. The warriors of the Spartan Brigade, together with adjacent units, engaged the target with various types of weaponry and successfully destroyed the tank.Read also: Ukrainian border guards destroy Russian UAV launch and control site in Sumy sector
Illustrative photo: General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces
