Ukrainian Forces Destroy Russian Troop Concentration With Drone In Kupiansk Sector

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Soldiers with Ukraine's 14th Mechanized Brigade used a drone to locate and destroy a concentration of Russian invading forces in the Kupiansk sector.

The brigade reported the operation on Facebook , releasing a video of the strike, according to Ukrinform.

The operation was given the codename "Sanatorium Bavovna."

As a result of the unit's combat actions, the Russian army lost a field depot containing fuel, lubricants, and ammunition, and also suffered personnel casualties.

Illustrative photo