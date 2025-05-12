Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Ukrainian Forces Destroy Russian Troop Concentration With Drone In Kupiansk Sector

2025-05-12 12:05:43
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Soldiers with Ukraine's 14th Mechanized Brigade used a drone to locate and destroy a concentration of Russian invading forces in the Kupiansk sector.

The brigade reported the operation on Facebook , releasing a video of the strike, according to Ukrinform.

The operation was given the codename "Sanatorium Bavovna."

Read also: SSU drones hit Russian military plants 'Bazalt' and 'Splav' – source

As a result of the unit's combat actions, the Russian army lost a field depot containing fuel, lubricants, and ammunition, and also suffered personnel casualties.

Illustrative photo

