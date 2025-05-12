Ukrainian Forces Destroy Russian Troop Concentration With Drone In Kupiansk Sector
The brigade reported the operation on Facebook , releasing a video of the strike, according to Ukrinform.
The operation was given the codename "Sanatorium Bavovna."Read also: SSU drones hit Russian military plants 'Bazalt' and 'Splav' – source
As a result of the unit's combat actions, the Russian army lost a field depot containing fuel, lubricants, and ammunition, and also suffered personnel casualties.
Illustrative photo
