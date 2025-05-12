China To Release Joint Statement With US, Says Vice Premier
Speaking to the media, He described the talks as "constructive" and "in-depth," noting "substantive progress." The official said that the parties reached an "important consensus" and agreed to create a trade consultation mechanism to address their issues in that area.
Previously, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent also spoke about "substantial progress" in the "very important trade talks," while Trade Representative Jamieson Greer said that the differences between Washington and Beijing "are not as great as previously thought."
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment