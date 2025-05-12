China's Jets And Missiles Make Pakistan A Winner Over India

MENAFN - Asia Times) Recent aerial skirmishes over Kashmir saw India lose multiple combat aircraft, including prized French-made Rafale fighters, a Russian-made Su-30 MKI and MiG-29, and an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV)-an outcome that, if true, would challenge assumptions about India's airpower superiority over Pakistan.

The skirmishes may also have showcased the effectiveness of China's fighter and missile technology over its Western and Russian counterparts, though the human element on each side obviously played a role in the outcomes.

At the tactical level, Pakistan's edge in missile and fighter aircraft may have been its decisive factor over India. Chief among these was the Chinese-made PL-15E beyond visual range (BVR) missile, whose wreckage was recovered in Punjab, India , marking its combat debut.

According to a report by Justin Bronk of the Royal United Services Institute (RUSI), the Chinese PL-15 beyond-visual-range (BVR) missile is comparable performance-wise to the US AIM-120 AMRAAM and surpasses the Russian R-77.

Bronk states that the PL-15 is equipped with a small active electronically scanned array (AESA) radar and a dual-pulse solid rocket motor. He estimates the PL-15's range to be 200 kilometers, though a September 2021 South China Morning Post (SCMP) article states the export version (PL-15E) is capped at 145 kilometers.

Further, Douglas Barrie of the International Institute for Strategic Studies (IISS) notes in a September 2022 article that the PL-15's solid-propellant propulsion achieves faster burnout speeds than the Meteor missile used aboard India's Rafales.

However, he acknowledges that the Meteor's ramjet sustainer provides sustained thrust throughout its flight, enhancing mid-course endurance. The capabilities of its launch platform amplify the missile's advantage.

As for the Chinese-made J-10C fighter's capability, Bronk notes the variant has an actively electronically scanned array (AESA) radar, a modern infrared search and track (IRST) system, electronic support measures (ESM), radar warning receiver (RWR), missile approach warning suite (MAWS) and datalinks, giving it a better chance of competing with modern opponents in terms of situational awareness.