Hepsor AS Subsidiary Sold 20 Apartments And Hepsor AS Acquires A 100% Ownership Stake In Hepsor 3Torni OÜ

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Hepsor AS subsidiary Hepsor 3Torni OÜ signed a real rights contract on April 30, 2025, under which 20 apartments in the Ojakalda Kodud development project (Paldiski mnt 227C, Tallinn) were sold to the company's other shareholder, Artex KV OÜ. The transaction amount was four million euros, excluding value-added tax. The transaction was carried out under market conditions, and the average price per square meter of the apartments sold corresponded to the pricing level of comparable units previously sold within the same development.

Hepsor 3Torni OÜ will continue to sell the remaining 20 apartments owned by the company in accordance with the original development project strategy.

Within the framework of the Ojakalda Kodud development project, three apartment buildings with a total of 101 apartments have been completed, of which 61 have already been sold.

In addition to the sale of apartments, Hepsor AS entered into a transaction to acquire an additional 49% stake in Hepsor 3Torni OÜ from Artex KV OÜ. The transaction value is 1,225 euros. As a result of the transaction, Hepsor AS will become the sole (100%) owner of its subsidiary, Hepsor 3Torni OÜ.

Hepsor AS ( ) is a developer of residential and commercial real estate. The Group operates in Estonia, Latvia and Canada. During our fourteen years of operation, we have created 2,076 homes and nearly 36,300 m2 of commercial space. As the first developer in the Baltic countries, Hepsor has implemented several innovative engineering and technical solutions that make the buildings built by the company more energy-efficient and thus more environmentally friendly. The company's portfolio includes a total of 25 development projects with a total area of 172,800 m2.