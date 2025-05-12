Alcaraz Moves Past Djere To Enter Rd-4 In Rome

MENAFN - IANS) Rome, May 12 (IANS) Carlos Alcaraz pulled through to a 7-6(2), 6-2 triumph against Laslo Djere to reach the fourth round at the Italian ATP Masters 1000 for the first time.

Alcaraz, who also defeated Djere in April en route to the final in Barcelona, converted four of nine break points he earned in an ultimately comfortable one-hour, 44-minute victory, ATP reports.

With his Tour-leading 26th win of the season, the 22-year-old booked a fourth-round meeting with 23rd seed Karen Khachanov, who earlier sunk home favourite Francesco Passaro 6-3, 6-0.

Alcaraz was slow to get going on Campo Centrale, but he dug deep before accelerating past an opponent, who struggled with a right arm injury for much of the match, and produced a classy tie-break, highlighted by a stunning forehand slice winner from a seemingly impossible position to wrap up the opening set.

"He played really solid in the first set. I didn't find the way to [stop him], that's how tough it was at the beginning. He was serving for the first set and I just thought that I had to stay there, mentally strong, and wait for my chances... I was just happy to get the first set.

Djere received treatment from the physio on his troublesome arm, but the injury began to affect the Serbian. He quickly fell a double-break behind, and Alcaraz was quick to wrap up a win.

“In the second set I think I was playing better. He made a few mistakes that I tried to make the most of, and I am really happy," Alcaraz said.

Alcaraz will hope to build on solid-yet-unspectacular start in Rome after he missed Madrid due to an adductor injury.

If Alcaraz can defeat Khachanov on Tuesday, he will complete the set of reaching the quarter-finals at all nine Masters 1000 events. Alcaraz currently leads the 23rd seed 4-0 in their Lexus ATP Head-to-Head series.