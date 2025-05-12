Sony Partners With NASR Esports At Dubai Esports And Games Festival 2025

(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Showcasing Next-Level Gaming Experiences and Strengthening Commitment to Regional Esports Community
(Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 9 MAY 2025) – Sony Middle East and Africa announces an exciting partnership with NASR Esports , a leading esports regional organization in competitive gaming and talent development, at the Dubai Esports and Games Festival 2025 (DEF 2025) . Set to take place from from May 9 to May 11 at Zabeel Hall 2, Dubai World Trade Centre, visitors can expect an immersive experience filled with the ultimate gaming setup, exclusive giveaways and more.
At the NASR Esports booth, gamers and esports enthusiasts will experience an immersive setup featuring high-performance gaming PCs powered by Sony's INZONE range including the newly launched INZONE M10S gaming monitors, co-developed with global esports powerhouse Fnatic alongside an exclusive range of Sony INZONE gaming headsets. Festival attendees can participate in engaging gaming challenges for a chance to win the INZONE H5 headphones by joining the official Sony INZONE MEA Discord channel .
Attendees will also have the opportunity to meet and interact with prominent NASR Esports players and gaming influencers, including pro-player Ramy Saad (@ramysa3d22 ) and popular gaming personalities Khaled Abbas (@khaleddego ), Amr Eliwa (@amr_eliw ), Waseem Khouj (@6th__kage ), and Yassin Siyam (@sonson ), who will be engaging with fans throughout the festival.
This collaboration underlines Sony MEA's ongoing commitment to nurturing and supporting the growing esports community across the Middle East. Following Dubai Esports Festival 2025, Sony and NASR Esports aim to continue their partnership with additional collaborations planned throughout the year. Further details will be announced at a later stage.
Jobin Joejoe, Managing Director, Sony Middle East and Africa , said,“At Sony, gaming continues to be central to our vision and our collaboration with NASR Esports highlights our commitment to nurturing the region's thriving esports ecosystem. The INZONE range including the INZONE M10S is specifically designed to meet the high-performance needs of competitive gamers. It is through these purpose-built innovations, we aim to empower esports professionals and enthusiasts alike to drive the growth of the gaming community.”
Lalit Vase, CEO, NASR Esports, added ,“NASR Esports and Academy is thrilled to join forces with Sony MEA at DEF 2025. We greatly value Sony's proactive approach in engaging with the region's passionate gaming and esports community. This partnership promises exciting competitions and memorable experiences for fans, and we eagerly anticipate further collaborations to enrich the gaming ecosystem throughout the year.”
About NASR Esports:
NASR Esports stands as a powerhouse in the Middle East, North Africa, and Turkey (MENAT) region, recognized for its competitive excellence and commitment to nurturing the next generation of esports talent. With a legacy of top-tier performances and a robust talent pipeline, NASR Esports continues to set the benchmark for success and innovation in the regional and international esports landscape.
At the heart of NASR's mission is the NASR Academy, a pioneering initiative dedicated to developing aspiring gamers into world-class competitors and well-rounded individuals. The Academy's Gaming Camp offers a comprehensive curriculum that goes beyond gameplay, focusing on:
Skill refinement and advanced game mechanics
Strategic thinking and tactical awareness
Cooperative team play and communication
Gaming IQ and decision-making under pressure
About Sony Middle East and Africa:
Sony Middle East and Africa FZE is a 100% subsidiary of Sony Corporation and is the regional headquarters for the Middle East and Africa regions. The company is engaged in the business of Sony Consumer Electronics, Mobile Electronics (Car Audio), broadcasting and professional products and Computer Entertainment (PlayStation) products in more than 40 countries in the region.
Apart from stock operations in the Jebel Ali Free Zone Establishment in Dubai, Sony Middle East and Africa leads execution of various logistics, sales, marketing, advertising and customer services activities through its business partners. 353 accredited third-party service centres reinforce Sony's presence in key markets in the region.
About Sony Corporation
Sony Corporation is a wholly owned subsidiary of Sony Group Corporation and is responsible for the Entertainment, Technology & Services (ET&S) business. With the mission to“create the future of entertainment through the power of technology together with creators,” we aim to continue to deliver Kando* to people around the world. For more information, visit:
*Kando is a Japanese word that roughly translates to the sense of awe and emotion you feel when experiencing something beautiful and amazing for the first time.
