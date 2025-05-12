Delhi Weather: IMD Predicts Spell Of Rain, Gusty Winds Forecast In National Capital Today

MENAFN - Live Mint) The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted a partly cloudy sky for Monday, with maximum and minimum temperatures expected to range between 39°C and 26°C.

According to the official release,“Sustained surface winds of 15-25 km/h, occasionally gusting to 35 km/h, are expected throughout the day.”

Isolated to scattered light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds (40-50 km/h, gusting to 60 km/h) are expected in parts of West Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, West Bengal, Sikkim, Bihar, and Jharkhand during the forecast period, said the release.

Thundersqualls with wind speeds of 50-60 km/h, gusting to 70 km/h, are anticipated over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, and Chhattisgarh on specific dates, according to IMD.

IMD predicted extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places over Meghalaya on 13 May, and isolated heavy rainfall over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, and Meghalaya from till 15 May.

The Met Department forecast predicted isolated very heavy rainfall over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, and Meghalaya on 13-14 May, isolated very heavy rainfall on Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim on 12 May, and isolated heavy rainfall likely over Nicobar on 13-14 May.

The air quality in Delhi was recorded in the 'moderate' category at 4 pm on Sunday, with an Air Quality Index (AQI) reading of 158, Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data showed.

According to the CPCB, an AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

(With inputs from agencies)



