PM Modi Extends Buddha Purnima Wishes: 'His Life Dedicated To Sacrifice And Penance Will Inspire The World'


2025-05-12 12:00:47
(MENAFN- Live Mint) Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended wishes on Buddha Purnima, highlighting the messages of Lord Buddha on truth, equality, and harmony as guidance for humanity. He further emphasised Lord Buddha's life of sacrifice and penance, which has been an inspiration for compassion and peace.

In a post on the social media platform X, PM Modi wrote,“Best wishes to all countrymen on Buddha Purnima. Lord Buddha's messages based on the principles of truth, equality and harmony have been a guide for humanity. His life dedicated to sacrifice and penance will always inspire the world community towards compassion and peace.”

