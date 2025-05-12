PM Modi Extends Buddha Purnima Wishes: 'His Life Dedicated To Sacrifice And Penance Will Inspire The World'

In a post on the social media platform X, PM Modi wrote,“Best wishes to all countrymen on Buddha Purnima. Lord Buddha's messages based on the principles of truth, equality and harmony have been a guide for humanity. His life dedicated to sacrifice and penance will always inspire the world community towards compassion and peace.”

