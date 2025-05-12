India-Pakistan Ceasefire: First Calm Night In Recent Days Along Borders, Normalcy Returns To Kashmir
Life returned to normalcy across the region and it was business as usual after India and Pakistan halted military action though a bilateral 'understanding'.The night remained largely peaceful in Jammu and Kashmir and other areas along the international border.
"The night remained largely peaceful in Jammu and Kashmir and other areas along the international border. No incident has been reported, marking the first calm night in recent days," Indian Army said on Monday.
(Check bak for updates)
