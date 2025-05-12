Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
India-Pakistan Ceasefire: First Calm Night In Recent Days Along Borders, Normalcy Returns To Kashmir

2025-05-12 12:00:45
(MENAFN- Live Mint) India-Pakistan Ceasefire: The borders along northern and western fronts of the country remained relatively calm on Sunday, after days of air sirens and blackouts. This after four days of firings and drone attacks along borders and inside cities in Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, Rajasthan and Gujarat.

Life returned to normalcy across the region and it was business as usual after India and Pakistan halted military action though a bilateral 'understanding'.

The night remained largely peaceful in Jammu and Kashmir and other areas along the international border.

"The night remained largely peaceful in Jammu and Kashmir and other areas along the international border. No incident has been reported, marking the first calm night in recent days," Indian Army said on Monday.

(Check bak for updates)

