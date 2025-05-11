Sheikh Joaan Attends Opening Of 45Th OCA General Assembly In Kuwait

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Kuwait City: His Excellency Sheikh Joaan bin Hamad Al Thani, President of the Qatar Olympic Committee (QOC) and Senior Vice President of the Association of National Olympic Committees (ANOC), attended the official opening of the 45th General Assembly of the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) today at the Sheikh Jaber Al-Ahmad Cultural Centre in Kuwait City.

The General Assembly brought together delegates from 45 National Olympic Committees across the continent, representing the breadth and diversity of Asian sport. Sheikh Joaan's presence underscored his role as one of the region's most influential sports leaders, and reflected Qatar's well-established position at the heart of international sport.

Hosted by the Kuwait Olympic Committee, the ceremony included official remarks, a cultural performance, and a dinner welcoming delegations. Among the speakers was International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Dr. Thomas Bach, delivering one of his final addresses before completing his term in June.

A highlight of the evening was the participation of Team Qatar legend Mutaz Barshim, a four-time Olympian and one of the most decorated athletes in Asian track and field history. Invited to speak during the opening formalities, Barshim reflected on his journey through Olympic competition and the role of sport in shaping opportunity, national pride, and collective identity.

The spotlight on Qatar at the General Assembly comes ahead of Doha's hosting of the 21st Asian Games in 2030. Recognised globally as the sporting capital of the world, Doha continues to play a leading role in driving regional sport development, expanding access for athletes, and supporting the growth of Olympic institutions across Asia and the world.

Also in attendance were Dr. Thani Abdulrahman Al-Kuwari, Vice President of the Olympic Council of Asia for West Asia and Second Vice President of the QOC, and Jassim Al-Buenain, Secretary General of the QOC.