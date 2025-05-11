Hassan Reiterates Support For Palestinians, Calls For Resuming Aid Deliveries Into Gaza

MENAFN - Jordan Times) AMMAN - Prime Minister Jafar Hassan on Sunday reiterated Jordan's support for the steadfastness of the Palestinian people and its diplomatic efforts to end the Israeli war on Gaza and ensure the delivery of relief aid into the besieged Strip.

The prime minister's remarks came during a meeting with Deputy Chairman of the Executive Committee of the Palestine Liberation Organisation and Vice President of the State of Palestine Hussein Al-Sheikh, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

During the meeting, attended by Foreign Minister AymanSafadi, Hassan reaffirmed Jordan's unwavering support, under the leadership of His Majesty King Abdullah, for the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people, paramount of which is their right to an independent state of their own on the pre-1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital.

The premier stressed that this firm Jordanian position position is rooted in international legitimacy and the Arab Peace Initiative, according to Petra.

He also also highlighted the Kingdom's ongoing political and diplomatic efforts, led by the King, to end the Israeli military operation in Gaza and to ensure the“urgent, adequate, and unaltered delivery of humanitarian aid into the war-torn Strip, reiterating Jordan's condemnation of illegal Israeli actions in the occupied West Bank. He also underlined that protecting Palestinians from displacement and helping them remain on their land is a“top national priority.”

The meeting affirmed the strong ties between Jordan and Palestine and the mutual commitment to enhancing cooperation across all sectors, according to Petra.

Al-Sheikh praised Jordan's resolute stance in championing the Palestinian cause, expressing appreciation for the Kingdom'srole in pushing for an end to the war on Gaza and for facilitating the delivery of humanitarian aid.

Al-Sheikh also called for intensified international pressure to allow the immediate entry of aid into the Gaza Strip, citing the catastrophic humanitarian conditions in the enclave, Petra reported.