Russian Language Day Held To Promote Cooperation, Cultural Exchange

MENAFN - Jordan Times) AMMAN - School of Foreign Languages at the University of Jordan (UJ) on Sunday held Russian Language and Culture Day, in cooperation with the Russian Embassy and the Russian Cultural Centre in Amman.

The event aimed to boost bilateral cultural friendship and exchange and provide an opportunity for UJ's students and the local community to gain a "closer" understanding of Russian heritage and traditions, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Dean of the School Marwan Jarrah, in the presence of the Russian Deputy Ambassador to the Kingdom Kseniya Kerpichenko, noted the importance of cultural exchange and the role of language as "a bridge of communication."

Jarrah also underlined the school's continued endeavour to build channels of "constructive" cooperation, adding that the UJ is "proud" of the academic programme to teach the Russian language and is "constantly" striving to enhance cooperation with prestigious Russian universities.

Meanwhile, Director of the Russian Cultural Centre in Amman Alexey Bukin said that it annually offers 175 scholarships to Jordanian students to pursue their studies in various disciplines at Russian universities, which contributes to enhancing mutual academic and popular ties.

The Cultural Day programme featured diverse shows that reflected "richness" of Russian culture and a screening of a short film about Russia, as well as other folkloric and literary activities.