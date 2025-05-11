MENAFN - TimesNewswire ) Shanghai, China – Recently, the“2025 Frost & Sullivan China Entrepreneurs Annual Conference and Forbes China Pioneer Innovators in Industry Development Selection Gala Evening of Honor,” jointly organized by Frost & Sullivan and Forbes China, was successfully held at Regent Shanghai on the Bund.

Amid the global trend of industrial innovation, the results of the“2025 Pioneer Innovators in Industry Development” selection jointly initiated by Forbes China and Frost & Sullivan were officially announced. Dr. Yuxin Chen, with a strong academic background and solid capabilities in converting academic research into industrial applications, successfully led the global R&D and clinical development of multiple first-in-class (FIC) innovative drugs. The core products of ProteLight Pharmaceuticals, founded by Dr. Chen, have entered pivotal clinical trials in both China and the United States. They demonstrate outstanding original R&D capabilities and a forward-looking international development strategy. Dr. Chen was named a 2025 Forbes China Pioneer Innovator in Industry Development.

Dr. Yuxin Chen, President and CEO of Jiangsu ProteLight Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Co. Ltd.,

[Honored as a 2025 Forbes China Pioneer Innovators in Industry Development]







Dr. Wang Xin, Global Partner and President of Sullivan Greater China, together with Professor Yu Wang, Expert Advisor to the Judging Committee and Chairman of Chinese Foundation for Hepatitis Prevention and Control, presented the award to Dr. Yuxin Chen, President and CEO of Jiangsu ProteLight Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Co. Ltd.

China's Pioneer in Antimicrobial Peptide Innovation: ProteLight Pharma's P eceleganan Ushers in a New Era of Anti-Infective Therapy

ProteLight Pharma has achieved a historic breakthrough in China's innovative drug development with its independently developed antimicrobial peptide spray Peceleganan (PL-5). It is the first antimicrobial peptide innovative drug in China to enter clinical trials and submit a New Drug Application (NDA), and it has also advanced to Phase II clinical trials in the United States. In addition, it has been granted the WHO International Nonproprietary Name (INN)“Peceleganan,” marking the first time a Chinese-developed antimicrobial peptide compound has obtained an international nonproprietary name. Dr. Yuxin Chen, founder of ProteLight Pharma, proposed the revolutionary“Membrane Discrimination Mechanism,” which fundamentally addresses the problem of antimicrobial resistance. In clinical trials, the Peceleganan spray demonstrated broad-spectrum efficacy, high potency, and a low potential for resistance. This breakthrough innovation received the“Peptide Application Special Award” at the 15th Chinese International Peptide Symposium. Based on this original mechanism, ProteLight Pharma has established a world-leading rational design platform for antimicrobial peptide drug development, along with an advanced formulation R&D platform for peptide drugs, laying a solid foundation for the future growth of its product pipelines.

A Full Value Chain Creator: An Outstanding Model of R&D Breakthroughs and Commercialization

ProteLight Pharma has signed an exclusive cooperation agreement with China's pharmaceutical giant Chia Tai Tianqing, which is responsible for the full-scale commercialization of the PL-5 spray in the Chinese market. The company is now valued at over 2 billion RMB and has secured more than 60 million RMB in funding from the national“12th Five-Year Plan” and“13th Five-Year Plan” Major New Drug Innovation Programs, as well as from provincial and municipal science and technology funds. Notably, PL-5 has demonstrated significantly better clinical efficacy than traditional antibiotics in treating difficult-to-heal infected wounds such as diabetic foot ulcers and extensive burns. It has consistently met primary endpoints across all phases of clinical trials, providing a Chinese solution to the global problem of drug-resistant bacterial infections. In addition to anti-infective therapies, ProteLight Pharma is also expanding into oncology, autoimmune diseases, and metabolic disorders. The company has already developed several preclinical-stage innovative drug candidates in these areas.

China's Strength in the Global Battle Against Antimicrobial Resistant Bacteria: Building a Sustainable Biopharmaceutical Innovation Engine

Facing the growing global crisis of antibiotic resistance, ProteLight Pharma is seizing the historic opportunity for antimicrobial peptide drug development and has laid out a clear development plan. Peceleganan is expected to obtain its new drug certificate in early 2026, and the follow-up product PL-18 is scheduled to enter Phase III clinical trials in China in the fourth quarter of 2025. The company is currently advancing its Round E financing, with a focus on strengthening its R&D system and expanding its product pipeline. Dr. Yuxin Chen emphasized that ProteLight Pharma will remain committed to continuous innovation based on its original technology platform. Through further development and application of the“Membrane Discrimination Mechanism,” the company aims to systematically address key technical challenges from drug discovery to industrialization. Committed to tackling global public health challenges, ProteLight Pharma strives to become a global leader in the field of antimicrobial peptides. This strategic positioning reflects the company's strong sense of social responsibility and highlights the ambition and strength of Chinese innovative pharmaceutical companies in global health governance.

About Jiangsu ProteLight Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Co. Ltd.

Founded in April 2009, Jiangsu ProteLight Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Co., Ltd. is a high-tech biopharmaceutical company focused on the research, development, and production of peptide and small-molecule drugs. The company is based in Jiangyin Hi-Tech Industrial Development Zone, Jiangsu Province, and is recognized as a National High Tech Enterprise. ProteLight Pharma has several subsidiaries, including wholly owned R&D subsidiaries Changchun ProteLight Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Co., Ltd. and Nanjing Denovo Pharmaceutical Technology Co., Ltd., as well as Jiangsu Putai Pharmaceutical Technology Co., Ltd., ProteLight Medical Holdings (Hong Kong) Co., Ltd., and ProteLight Pharma (Australia) Pty Ltd.

Innovation-driven drug R&D and production is the core strategy of the company. It has built a diversified pipeline of first-in-class peptide and small-molecule innovative drugs, with a focus on anti-infective, oncology, autoimmune, and metabolic diseases. The company holds dozens of patents, including PCT international patents, U.S. and EU patents, Chinese invention patents, utility model patents, and design patents.

Since its founding, ProteLight Pharma has undertaken over 40 scientific research projects, including the national“Major New Drug Innovation” projects under the 12th and 13th Five-Year Plans, and the“Funding Program for Preferential Returned Scientific Research Students Innovative and Start-ups.”

The company was selected as one of the first key entrepreneurial teams by the Overseas Chinese Affairs Office and was awarded the“Outstanding Entrepreneur Award”.

Looking ahead, the company will continue to build on its antimicrobial peptide product foundation, maintaining a balanced focus on R&D and business operations. With high-quality innovative products, ProteLight Pharma aims to become a global leader in the field of antimicrobial peptide pharmaceuticals.

About the 2025 Forbes China Pioneer Innovators in Industry Development Selection

The“2025 Forbes China Pioneer Innovators in Industry Development” selection is jointly organized by Forbes China and Frost & Sullivan. It aims to identify and recognize entrepreneurs who demonstrate innovation and leadership in key areas such as life sciences, industry and energy, AI and information technology, and consumer finance and services. The evaluation process adopts rigorous data analysis and case study methodologies to comprehensively assess candidates' innovation strategies, market influence, and growth potential. This selection not only serves as an authoritative recognition of industry leaders, but also aims to inspire more entrepreneurs to embrace technological innovation and contribute to the sustainable development of their industries.