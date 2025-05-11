403
Vcuarts Qatar Celebrates Class Of 2025 At Annual Commencement Ceremony
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Virginia Commonwealth University School of the Arts in Qatar (VCUarts Qatar) celebrated the graduation of its Class of 2025 at a Commencement ceremony recently.
A total of 72 students from undergraduate and graduate programmes, including Art History, Fashion Design, Graphic Design, Interior Design, Painting + Printmaking, and the MFA in Design, were set to graduate this year.
The event gathered family members, friends, faculty, and distinguished guests to honour the achievements of the graduating class.
The ceremony featured keynote speaker Peter Gould, a globally recognised designer and entrepreneur renowned for pioneering Heart-Centred Design – a creative philosophy that integrates spiritual purpose with human-centred design practices.
In 2020, he was appointed an ambassador by the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees in recognition of his humanitarian efforts supporting displaced communities.
In his address to the graduates, Gould said:“Each of you graduating today can uniquely navigate the coming challenges and shape the future in ways that previous generations could hardly imagine.”
“Reframing our career and professional journey as a series of strategic experiments means following curiosity, embracing change, and being proactive in creating opportunities,” he said.“We must believe – and be bold.”
The ceremony welcomed a delegation from the VCU's home campus in Richmond, Virginia, including VCU president Dr Michael Rao, VCU Board of Visitors rector Todd Haymore, VCU provost and senior vice-president (Academic Affairs) Fotis Sotiropoulos, School of the Arts dean and Special Assistant to the Provost for VCUarts Qatar Dr Carmenita Higginbotham, VCU Honours College dean Dr Scott Breuninger, VCU senior vice-president (Finance and Administration) Dr Meredith Weiss, VCU vice-president (Student Affairs) Dr Aaron Hart, and William Nelson Jr, senior vice-provost for Academic Administration and Operations at VCU.
From VCUarts Qatar, the university's leadership team, including dean Amir Berbic, associate and assistant deans, department chairs, faculty, and staff, were in attendance to support the graduating class.
During the ceremony, Arab Engineering Bureau chief architect and chief executive Ibrahim Jaidah was awarded the honorary degree of Doctor of Humane Letters, honoris causa – the VCU's highest recognition.
In presenting the award, VCU president Dr Rao said:“Your career as a visionary architect, cultural steward, and sustainability advocate has left an indelible mark on the built environment of the Gulf region and beyond.
“You have become one of the most celebrated architects in the Middle East.”
“Beyond architecture, you are a champion of education and the arts,” he said.“Your enduring partnership with VCUarts Qatar has empowered generations of students through mentorship, internships, and employment opportunities.”
Dr Rao told the graduates:“The world needs you and your leadership. At VCUarts Qatar, you've developed skills and ways of thinking that are more important now than ever.”
“You've learned to think creatively, connect ideas across disciplines, and communicate across cultures,” he said.“These abilities will serve as your compass as you help shape a better, more inclusive world.”
“You are graduating into a world that has changed – and a world that needs you,” Berbic noted.“Artists, designers, and creative thinkers are essential to shaping a more humane and imaginative future. This is a moment filled with opportunity.”
This year's valedictorian, Haneen Darwish (BFA in Interior Design), delivered a meaningful and emotional speech that resonated deeply with the audience.
“This moment is not just about me – it's about what we represent,” she said.“To be Arab, to be a student, to be a dreamer in difficult times means something powerful.”
“Success is not final, failure is not fatal: it is the courage to continue that counts,” Darwish stated.“We didn't just survive – we made it through. And I am endlessly proud of all of us.”
