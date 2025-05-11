403
QIB Announces New Millionaire Of Misk Account
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Qatar Islamic Bank (QIB) has announced the latest millionaire winner as part of the eighth edition of its Misk Savings Account, reinforcing its commitment to promoting financial responsibility and rewarding customers' saving efforts.
Rashid Taleb al-Marri is the newest Misk millionaire during a draw conducted under the supervision of the Ministry of Commerce & Industry and QIB representatives. To mark the occasion, the winner was hosted at QIB's headquarters with his son to receive the QR1mn grand prize.
The eighth edition of QIB's Misk Account features the largest prize pool in Qatar, totalling QR17.4mn. This edition will reward 858 customers with exciting prizes, offering more opportunities to win than ever before. The number of grand prize winners of QR1mn has increased from four to six, with the millionaire's draw now scheduled every two months.
Additionally, the number of monthly winners of the QR50,000 prize has risen from four to six, while 15 customers will continue to win QR10,000 each every week.
Al-Marri said,“Winning the Misk Account is truly a blessing. The Misk Account has encouraged me to save consistently, and this reward proves that commitment pays off. I am pleased to announce that I will be donating part of the prize, and I am thankful to QIB for offering customers such meaningful opportunities. I encourage everyone to open a Misk Account for an opportunity to win.”
D Anand, QIB general manager – Personal Banking Group, stated:“We are pleased to congratulate Rashid Taleb al-Marri, our newest Misk millionaire. The Misk Account continues to drive positive financial habits among our customers by offering exceptional incentives. We strive to reach more customers, encouraging a strong culture of saving and financial well-being.”
Existing and new QIB customers can open a Misk Account easily through the QIB Mobile App. Customers will receive a free debit card, become eligible to request a free-for-the-first-year credit card against their Misk Account balance, receive profits on their savings, and have the chance to frequently win cash prizes.
