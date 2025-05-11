403
Podar Pearl School Launches Sports Complex
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Podar Pearl School has launched the construction of a sports complex to advance holistic student development.
At a formal signing ceremony, school leadership, senior education officials, and leading representatives from Qatar's engineering and construction sectors, marked the commencement of the initiative.
The new complex will feature facilities to promote physical education and student well-being, including: Outdoor Facilities: Football pitch, athletic track, and cricket ground; Indoor Facilities: Courts for badminton, volleyball, basketball, squash, handball, and netball and Wellness Zones: A yoga studio and an open fitness area to encourage healthy, active lifestyles.
“This sports complex is more than just infrastructure – it embodies our educational philosophy,” said Mohammed Nizar, president of Podar Pearl School.“With our Madinatna campus now operational and new campuses planned for Al Khor and Al Gharrafa, this project is a critical milestone in our broader vision.”
Dr Maneesh Mangal, principal of Podar Pearl School, added,“This complex reflects our unwavering commitment to nurturing champions – both in academics and athletics. Our students deserve world-class facilities, and this initiative sets new benchmarks for excellence.”
