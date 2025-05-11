403
Hamas Holds Direct Talks With US In Doha Israeli-American Hostage Edan To Be Released
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Palestinian resistance group Hamas will release the Israeli-American hostage Edan Alexander held in Gaza as a part of efforts to reach a ceasefire agreement and allow humanitarian aid to enter the besieged enclave, a senior Hamas official said Sunday.
Exiled Gaza Hamas chief Khalil Al-Hayya said efforts to facilitate the release have been jointly carried out by Qatar, Egypt and Turkiye.
"The movement affirms its readiness to immediately start intensive negotiations and make serious efforts to reach a final agreement to end the war, exchange prisoners in an agreed-upon manner," Hayya added.
Hamas and US representatives have held rare direct talks in Qatar, two officials from the Palestinian group said, while deadly Israeli strikes hit the besieged Gaza Strip.
"Direct talks have taken place in Doha between the Hamas leadership and the United States regarding a ceasefire in Gaza, a prisoner exchange and the entry of humanitarian aid," said a senior Hamas official, adding that the talks "are still ongoing".
It came as Gaza's civil defence agency reported that Israeli strikes on Sunday killed at least 12 people, including four young children.
A second Hamas official said there was "progress made... notably on the entry of aid to the Gaza Strip" and the potential exchange of hostages for Palestinian prisoners in Israeli custody, "particularly concerning Edan Alexander".
Hamas continue to hold 58 hostages, including 34 the Israeli military says are dead.
Israel ended the last ceasefire, which lasted two months, on March 18, launching a major offensive in Gaza and ramping up its bombardment of the territory.
It has also cut off all aid to Gaza, saying it would pressure Hamas to release the remaining hostages.
Indirect talks between Hamas and Israel, mediated by Qatar, Egypt and the United States, have taken place from the early months of the war without bringing it to an end.
Hamas has continued to insist on a deal that ends the war.
