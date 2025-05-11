Secretary Rubio's Call With UK Foreign Secretary Lammy
The below is attributable to Spokesperson Tammy Bruce:
Secretary of State Marco Rubio spoke today with UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy. The Secretary reaffirmed the U.S. position on the Russia-Ukraine war: our top priority remains bringing an end to the fighting and an immediate ceasefire. On India-Pakistan, the Secretary and Foreign Secretary Lammy emphasized the need for both sides to maintain the ceasefire and to continue to communicate. The Secretary expressed U.S. support for direct dialogue between India and Pakistan and encouraged continued efforts to improve communications.
