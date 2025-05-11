Monster Army Mountain Bike Team Riders Claim Wins And Podium Spots In Key Races At Round 2 Of The 2025 Monster Energy Pro Downhill Series In Mountain Creek

MENAFN - PR Newswire) From May 8 to 11, the second round of the Monster Energy Pro Downhill Series brought the young elite of downhill mountain bike racing to the iconic Mountain Creek Bike Park in New Jersey. Now in its second year, the official U.S. Downhill Mountain Bike Championship features five rounds of pro and amateur racing, culminating in the Fox US OPEN of Mountain Biking at Killington Resort from September 25-28.

In Sunday's Pro Men Division Downhill Race, 22-year-old Monster Army rider Dante Silva from San Diego, California, braved the rugged track and heavy competition to claim third place. Showing his grit and racing IQ, Silva finished the Mountain Creek track in a total time of 2:16.586.

The Pro Women Division race ended with 19-year-old Monster Army rider Taylor Ostgaard from Selah, Washington, taking second place. In an ultra-close race, Ostgaard completed the track in 2:41.676, only 0.022 seconds behind the first-place finisher.

In a battle of young talent, the Cat 1 Jr Men 17-18 Division saw 17-year-old Ryder Lawrence from Menifee, California, claim first place in a close contest. Soaring above the competition, Lawrence completed the track with a 2:20.259 finish time. He was joined on the podium by 17-year-old Monster Army teammate Alex Mallen from Park City, Utah, in third place with a 2:24.500 finish time. Rounding out the podium finishes, 18-year-old Monster Army athlete Jack Zenoni from Short Hills, New Jersey, finished in fourth place with a 2:24.741 total time.

The wins continued in the Cat 1 Jr Women 17-18 Division with Monster Army athletes sweeping the entire podium: In a dominant finish, Mary McLarnon from Steamboat Springs, Colorado, claimed the win with a 2:43.527 finish time. She was followed in second place by 17-year-old Monster Army athlete Sara Ligman with a time of 2:51.040. Rounding out the podium sweep, 17-year-old Samantha Porras from Los Angeles, California, finished the track in 2:54.786 for third place.

Next up, stay tuned for the third round of the Monster Energy Pro Downhill Series from July 24 to 27 at Solitude Mountain Resort, Utah. Then, the fourth round will commence from July 31 to August 3 at Big Bear Lake, California, including the USAC National Championship. Stay tuned!

For more on Dante Silva , Taylor Ostgaard , Ryder Lawrence , Mary McLarnon , Sara Ligman , Alex Mallen , Samantha Porras , Jack Zenoni , and our team of mountain bike athletes, visit .

