Storage Beyond Limit: Hoymiles Drives The Future Of Energy Storage At Intersolar Europe 2025

At the heart of Hoymiles' exhibition was its next-generation commercial and industrial storage lineup, led by the new HoyUltra2 series (HESS-261-2h). Engineered for maximum performance and reliability, HoyUltra2 features a fully liquid cooling system for both battery and PCS, enabling full-capacity operation without derating even at 50°C ambient temperature and 3,000m altitude.

With a maximum round-trip efficiency of 90.3% and a three-level, six-type safety protection mechanism, it ensures 24/7 secure and intelligent operations. The Edge EMS enables local optimization, the cloud-based analytics provide deep system insights, and a user-friendly local app simplifies O&M tasks. With quiet 60dB operation and IP55-rated protection, HoyUltra2 is ideal for supermarkets, hotels, residential communities, and other sensitive environments.

High-efficiency and safe large-scale storage: HoyPrime series

Hoymiles introduced its HoyPrime containerized storage solutions, with 1 MW/2 MWh options for large C&I projects and 3.44 MWh for utility-scale applications. Designed for high energy density, efficiency, and cost-effectiveness, HoyPrime features intelligent liquid cooling to minimize auxiliary power use and extend lifespan. Its compact, non-walk-in design reduces footprint while maximizing capacity. Standardized interfaces and automated maintenance simplify deployment and O&M. Certified to IEC and UL standards, HoyPrime is already powering projects worldwide, reinforcing Hoymiles' global energy storage leadership.

Powering the sustainable future with full-spectrum energy innovations

Alongside its latest C&I storage innovations, Hoymiles also showcased a full microinverter lineup-including the MS-A2 Micro Storage, 5,000 W 8-in-1 MiT series, HMS series, and three-phase HMT series. From residential to utility-scale solutions, Hoymiles delivers smart, scalable technologies for all scenarios.

Looking ahead, Hoymiles will continue advancing full-spectrum energy solutions and, together with its partners, drive a cleaner, smarter energy future. By strengthening Europe's energy security, enhancing grid resilience, and promoting global sustainability, Hoymiles is playing a key role in shaping a more resilient and sustainable world.

