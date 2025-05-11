Solcex Enters A New Era: From Vision To Top-Tier Exchange Contender

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SolCex enters a bold new phase with major partnerships, new features, and a clear mission to become a top-tier centralized crypto exchange

Dubai, UAE, May 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- After one year of relentless innovation and growth, SolCex is proud to announce its transition into a new phase of development. With an ambitious roadmap, deep industry partnerships, and one of the largest communities in the crypto space, SolCex is on a clear path to becoming a top-tier centralized exchange (CEX).







In just 12 months, SolCex has made significant strides, with its native token $SOLCEX reaching an all-time high market cap of over $67 million-a number that only scratches the surface of our long-term vision. With successful listings of popular tokens such as Dogwifhat, Popcat, pnut, mew, and moodeng , purple pepe, gme, we've provided our users with diverse trading opportunities and cemented our place in the global crypto landscape.

Strategic Partnerships & Investor Backing

SolCex has successfully listed major Solana projects such as Dogwifhat, Popcat, Pnut, Mew, and MooDeng, creating significant buzz in the ecosystem. Behind the scenes, we've secured meetings with major investors-the same ones who helped grow some of today's top CEXs.

They've also built collaborations with teams from leading centralized exchanges, some of whom will now work with us directly to enhance our platform. Industry insiders agree: SolCex has the potential to break into the Top 10 CEXs globally.

Major Product Rollouts & Features Coming to SolCex

SolCex is entering its most exciting and transformative stage yet, with a suite of powerful features and products rolling out to serve its fast-growing community and secure its position among the world's top centralized exchanges. Here's what's on the horizon:



Token Listings Resume This Week: SolCex is resuming its listing schedule starting this week, bringing new, high-potential altcoins onto the platform. These listings will drive liquidity, increase trading opportunities, and further SolCex's reputation as a launchpad for quality tokens.

Airdrop Program for VIP Holders: SolCex is proud to announce the official launch of the VIP Airdrop Program. Users who hold 400,000 $SOLCEX or more will become VIPs and receive airdrops of every new token listed on the platform-distributed in proportion to their holdings. This ongoing reward mechanism turns token holding into a direct source of passive income, while promoting long-term commitment to the ecosystem.

Expanding Partnerships with Altcoins: New altcoin partnerships are being finalized and will be announced in the coming days. These collaborations continue to position SolCex as the go-to exchange for Solana projects and provide users with early access to fast-growing altcoin ecosystems.

Savings Feature Launch (This Month): The long-anticipated Savings feature goes live this month, giving users the ability to earn interest on their crypto holdings directly within the platform. With flexible terms and competitive rates, this feature helps users build wealth passively while keeping their assets secure.

SolCex.fun Launchpad: SolCex is preparing to launch a community-driven launchpad platform inspired by This tool will empower creators to launch their own tokens while rewarding $SOLCEX holders by sharing a portion of platform revenues with them-creating a sustainable, community-centric growth engine.

Credit and Debit Card Integration: To make onboarding easier than ever, SolCex is rolling out credit and debit card support for fiat-to-crypto transactions. Users can now buy crypto directly using Visa/Mastercard, with support for banks in multiple countries and instant, secure processing-all from within the SolCex platform.

Launching SolCex Academy: Starting next week, SolCex will launch the SolCex Academy, a comprehensive educational hub built to empower users with knowledge and insights. The academy will include tutorials, trading guides, platform walkthroughs, and expert strategies to help users of all levels become more confident and informed in their crypto journey.

Peer-to-Peer (P2P) Trading Goes Live: SolCex will roll out P2P Trading this month. This feature allows users to trade crypto directly with one another in a secure, transparent environment using escrow protection and verified payment channels-supporting a decentralized trading experience within a centralized platform.

CoinMarketCap & CoinGecko Integration: SolCex will soon be listed as an exchange on CoinMarketCap and CoinGecko, giving users a trusted way to track our metrics and listed assets-solidifying our presence among the top exchanges.

Mobile App Update: The SolCex mobile app has been successfully submitted to both the Apple App Store and Google Play Store. While under review, the app is expected to give users a fully featured trading experience on the go. From spot trading and staking to airdrops and savings, the mobile platform will put the full power of SolCex into users' hands wherever they are.

Launch of the SolCex Card: The SolCex Card is a global crypto debit card allowing users to spend digital assets anywhere, convert crypto to fiat in real time, make everyday purchases, and withdraw cash from ATMs. This major feature will integrate seamlessly with SolCex wallets and accounts.

Futures Trading Platform: The SolCex team is hard at work building a robust futures trading platform that will offer leveraged trading options, advanced order types, and powerful risk management tools.

SolCex Wallet Nearing Completion: A secure and intuitive SolCex Wallet is almost ready for release. This wallet will support major cryptocurrencies, allow for seamless transfer to/from the exchange, and give users complete control of their assets with non-custodial options. SolCex Labs: Backing the Next Big Projects: SolCex Labs is an incubator and funding arm of SolCex, focused on identifying and investing in the most promising early-stage crypto projects. VIP members will receive exclusive access to investment opportunities and private rounds through Labs, giving them early exposure to potentially high-growth startups with strong fundamentals.

Advanced Trading Tools on the Horizon

SolCex is also preparing to roll out several advanced trading tools, including margin trading, spot and futures copy trading, strategy trading, and automation systems . These features will empower users to fine-tune their strategies, follow expert traders, and trade more efficiently, regardless of experience level.

With each of these rollouts, SolCex is not just catching up with other exchanges-it's building the future of centralized crypto trading.

Building an Engaged and Rewarded Community

SolCex is not only focused on product development but also community growth. The platform is enhancing user engagement through several key initiatives, including:



24/7 customer support to ensure users receive help anytime.

Regular Twitter Spaces with listed projects to keep the community connected.

A Broker Program where users earn rebates for inviting friends.

A Task and Rewards System that encourages active participation. An Invitation Rewards Program to expand the network organically.

A Clear Path Toward the Top

With dozens of innovative features now launched or in the pipeline, SolCex is making a clear statement: it's not just another exchange-it's a movement. The rising market cap of $SOLCEX, the surge in platform adoption, and high-level industry support all point to one thing: SolCex is on a path to join the ranks of the top 10 global CEXs.

For more information, visit our official website at , or follow us on Twitter at , and join our Telegram community at .

About SolCex

SolCex is a fast-growing centralized exchange (CEX) on Solana, offering low-cost, user-friendly trading for both beginners and pros. With features like spot and futures trading, staking, savings, P2P, and fiat on/off ramp support, SolCex is expanding rapidly. With major launches ahead-like a mobile app, global crypto card, and SolCex Academy-the platform is on track to become a leading hub for Solana-based assets and the memecoin supercycle.

Website | Twitter | Telegram | DEXTools | CoinMarketCap | CoinGecko .

Disclaimer:

The information provided in this release is not investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. It is recommended that you practice due diligence (including consultation with a professional financial advisor) before investing or trading securities and cryptocurrency.





CONTACT: Mark Tod SolCex solcex at solcex.io