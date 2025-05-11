403
Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Sunday Until 00:00 GMT
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT - His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received at Bayan Palace a written letter from Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud, inviting him to attend the Gulf-US Summit to be held in Riyadh this month.
KUWAIT - Lebanon's President Joseph Aoun extolled Beirut's "deep-rooted" relations with Kuwait, saying these ties are based on mutual respect and cooperation across various fields.
CAIRO - Kuwaiti Ambassador in Egypt Ghanem Al-Ghanim said his country is committed to pushing forward United Nations (UN) and UN Security Council (UNSC) reforms in a bid to consolidate their role in promoting international security and peace.
CAIRO - Egyptian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Immigration Dr. Bader Abdelati praised Kuwait's role in chairing the governmental negotiations to reform the Security Council over the past years and during the current session of the United Nations General Assembly.
KUWAIT - Minister of Electricity, Water and Renewable Energy Resources Dr. Sabeeh Al-Mukhaizeem said that Kuwait has set priority in renewable energy, eyeing a 50 percent of electricity usage by 2050.
MANAMA -- Bahrain Undersecretary for Nationality, Passports and Residence Affairs (NPRA) Shaikh Hisham bin Abdulrahman Al-Khalifa received Kuwait Ministry of Interior (MoI) delegation to strengthen cooperation between the two countries.
KUWAIT - Kuwaiti Minister of Finance and State Minister for Economic Affairs and Investment Noora Al-Fassam and Secretary-General of Digital Cooperation Organization (DCO) Deemah Al-Yahya discussed cooperation in digital economy and financial inclusion.
KUWAIT - The Kuwaiti national handball team defeated Egypt 29-25 to claim third in the Arab Handball Cup.
KUWAIT - The Kuwait Sports Club (SC) won the 2024-2025 Zain Premier League title after defeating Al-Arabi 2-1 in the final round of the season.
TEHRAN - Iran said that the fourth round of indirect nuclear talks between Tehran and Washington in Oman are "difficult".
TEHRAN - Iranian FM Abbas Araghchi said that Iran would not back down from uranium enrichment within its borders, saying that such right was non-negotiable.
GAZA - Health authorities in the Gaza Strip announced that 19 martyrs and 81 injured have arrived at hospitals in the past 24 hours, following several raids carried out by the occupation army.
MOSCOW - President Vladimir Putin announced that Russia would like to offer Ukraine a resumption to the direct negotiations with prior conditions in a new round of talks suggested to be held in the Turkish capital Istanbul next Thursday.
WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump said that "great progress" was made in the trade negotiations with China during a meeting held in Switzerland. (end)
