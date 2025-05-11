Iran FM Says Indirect Talks With US Moving Forward
Tehran: Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said that the fourth round of indirect talks between Iran and the United States, mediated by the Sultanate of Oman, has moved beyond broad discussions and delved into specifics, describing it as moving forward.
The Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA) quoted Araghchi as saying: "Although the discussions were tough and frank, they were also highly beneficial. It can be said that both sides now have a better understanding of each other's positions."
The Iranian Foreign Minister added that key points of contention were discussed in greater depth, leading to a slight convergence of positions between the Iranian and American sides.
Araghchi said that the two sides had agreed to carry on with talks, without determining the next round's time and location.
