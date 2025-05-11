Hamas To Release American-Israeli Captive

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Gaza: The Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) announced its decision to release Israeli soldier Edan Alexander, who also holds US citizenship, as part of steps taken to implement a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, open border crossings, and allow the entry of aid into the Strip.



The movement's Gaza leader and head of its negotiating team, Khalil Al Hayya, said in a statement on Sunday that this move comes as part of the intermediary parties' efforts to secure a ceasefire, adding that Hamas has been in contact with the US administration in recent days and has shown a high level of positivity.



Hamas stressed its readiness to begin intensive negotiations immediately and to make serious efforts to reach a final agreement to end the war, conduct a hostage and prisoner exchange, have an independent and professional authority manage the Gaza Strip, and ensure long-term calm and stability, along with reconstruction and ending the siege.



The movement also praised the State of Qatar and the Arab Republic of Egypt's diligent mediation efforts throughout the previous period.



The Israeli occupation resumed its aggression against the Gaza Strip on March 18, following a two-month pause under a ceasefire agreement that went into effect on January 19.