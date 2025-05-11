Qatar, Egypt Welcome Hamas' Agreement To Release American Hostage

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The State of Qatar and the Arab Republic of Egypt welcomed the announcement by the Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) of its agreement to release American hostage Edan Alexander, who was being held by it.



They considered the agreement a gesture of goodwill and an encouraging step toward a return to the negotiating table to achieve a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, release prisoners and hostages, and ensure the safe and unhindered flow of aid to address the tragic conditions in the Strip.

The two sides emphasized the urgent need to end the war on Gaza, avoid further humanitarian repercussions, and move forward with sincere will and good intentions towards achieving comprehensive, just, and sustainable peace in the region.

The State of Qatar and the Arab Republic of Egypt reiterated their continued concerted mediation efforts in the Gaza Strip, in coordination with the United States, to alleviate the suffering of civilians and create the appropriate conditions for a comprehensive ceasefire, leading to an end to this war and the humanitarian catastrophe it has caused.