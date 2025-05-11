We Are Preparing Good Decisions In Support Of Ukraine Zelensky

MENAFN - UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky has stated that good decisions are being prepared to support Ukraine and its people.

He said this in his evening video address, the text of which was published on the president's website , Ukrinform reports.

“Today, I spoke with President of France Emmanuel Macron – Emmanuel, thank you for your support. I also spoke with President of Finland Stubb – Alexander, thank you!” Zelensky noted.

“I also want to thank all the leaders – UK Prime Minister Starmer, German Chancellor Merz, and Polish Prime Minister Tusk – who were in Kyiv yesterday together with Emmanuel, as well as everyone who joined us online. We had a very productive meeting. I am also grateful to all the leaders and countries we've spoken with regarding security, diplomacy, and the ceasefire – 30 countries, the European Union, and NATO,” he added.

“We are preparing good decisions in support of Ukraine, in support of our people,” Zelensky stated.

As reported by Ukrinform, President Zelensky said he expects Russia to implement a ceasefire and that he will personally be waiting for Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin in Türkiye on May 15.

Photo: President's Office