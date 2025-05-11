We Are Preparing Good Decisions In Support Of Ukraine Zelensky
He said this in his evening video address, the text of which was published on the president's website , Ukrinform reports.
“Today, I spoke with President of France Emmanuel Macron – Emmanuel, thank you for your support. I also spoke with President of Finland Stubb – Alexander, thank you!” Zelensky noted.
“I also want to thank all the leaders – UK Prime Minister Starmer, German Chancellor Merz, and Polish Prime Minister Tusk – who were in Kyiv yesterday together with Emmanuel, as well as everyone who joined us online. We had a very productive meeting. I am also grateful to all the leaders and countries we've spoken with regarding security, diplomacy, and the ceasefire – 30 countries, the European Union, and NATO,” he added.Read also: Zelensky signals readiness for talks if Russia agrees to ceasefire starting May 1
“We are preparing good decisions in support of Ukraine, in support of our people,” Zelensky stated.
As reported by Ukrinform, President Zelensky said he expects Russia to implement a ceasefire and that he will personally be waiting for Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin in Türkiye on May 15.
Photo: President's Office
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment